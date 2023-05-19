DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's T20, Match 1

The 1st match of the Pakistan Women's T20 will see PCB Dynamites Women (DYA-W) squaring off against PCB Blasters Women (BLA-W) at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi on Friday, May 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

It will be the first appearance for both teams, and would look to get off to a positive start in Pakistan Women's T20.

PCB Blasters Women surely possess talented roster, but PCB Dynamites Women have experienced international players, who can help them start off their campaign with a victory.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Match Details

The 1st match of the Pakistan Women's T20 will be played on May 19 at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DYA-W vs BLA-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th May 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Form Guide

DYA-W - Will be playing their first match

BLA-W - Will be playing their first match

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing XI

DYA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Nawaz (wk), B Maroof, S Ameen, O Sohail, A Riaz, S Chishti, L Nasir, F Shahid, G Fatima, N Sandhu, W Akhtar

BLA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Ali (wk), A Amin, I Javed, A Zafar, A Javed, A Bilal, K Imtiaz, A Shah, A Amin, D Baig, S Nazir

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Nawaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Maroof

S Ameen and B Maroof are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. O Sohail played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Imtiaz

A Riaz and K Imtiaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Chishti is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Baig

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sandhu and D Baig. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Amin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DYA-W vs BLA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

B Maroof

B Maroof will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Riaz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Riaz as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DYA-W vs BLA-W, Match 1

D Baig

A Riaz

K Imtiaz

B Maroof

M Ali

PCB Dynamites Women vs PCB Blasters Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

PCB Dynamites Women vs PCB Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: B Maroof (c), S Ameen, O Sohail

All-rounders: A Riaz (vc), K Imtiaz, S Chishti

Bowlers: D Baig, G Fatima, A Amin, N Sandhu

PCB Dynamites Women vs PCB Blasters Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: B Maroof, S Ameen, O Sohail

All-rounders: A Riaz (c), K Imtiaz (vc)

Bowlers: D Baig, G Fatima, A Amin, N Sandhu, W Akhtar

Poll : 0 votes