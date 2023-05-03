JIB vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 47

The 47th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Jinnah Brescia squaring off against Milan United (JIB vs MU) on Wednesday, May 3. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host this much-anticipated contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JIB vs MU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jinnah Brescia have won five of their last eight matches and are in good form heading into this encounter. They will want to continue their decent run with another victory in this game.

Milan United, on the other hand, have won only three of their last seven matches. They will be looking for some momentum to bring some consistency into their performances. A win in this contest could help them get back on track.

Milan United will give it their all to win the match, but Jinnah Brescia are expected to win what should be an entertaining ECS Milan T10 2023 encounter.

JIB vs MU Match Details

The 47th match of this year's ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 3 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United, Match 47, ECS Milan T10.

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The pitch has looked good for the bowlers in recent times, though batsmen who are tactically astute and talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this surface was between Fresh Tropical and Trentino Aquila, where a total of 120 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

JIB vs MU Form Guide

Jinnah Brescia - Won five of their last eight matches.

Milan United - Won three of their last seven matches.

JIB vs MU Probable Playing XI

JIB Playing XI

No prominent injury updates for Jinnah Brescia ahead of this important ECS T10 Milan encounter.

Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair (wk), Waseem Ahmad, Rizwan Tanveer, Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, Shahrukh Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Ghulam Farid.

MU Playing XI

No major injury updates for Milan United heading into this key match.

Trishan Nimesh (wk), I Jayakody (c), S Dinuka, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, A Ranasinghe, Fahad Muhammad, Sanjeewa Kumara, Roshan Silva, Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja.

JIB vs MU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Umair

M Umair is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your JIB vs MU Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in this match and should be a lock pick.

T Nimesh is another good option for you to consider having on your fantasy team.

Batters

S Kumara

A Tanveer and S Kumara are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this ECS T10 Milan contest.

I Jayakody played exceptionally well in the last series, so picking him is also an aspect for you to weigh up before deciding on your fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Silva

S Silva and R Silva are the best all-rounder picks for your JIB vs MU Dream11 fantasy team. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their potential to get you fantasy points.

W Ahmad is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this match.

Bowlers

S Singh

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this ECS T10 Milan match are S Singh and G Farid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which increases their chances of picking up wickets.

J Singh is another good pick for you to consider adding to your Dream11 team.

JIB vs MU match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ahmad

W Ahmad will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your JIB vs MU Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this ECS T10 Milan match and has earned 464 points in the last eight matches.

S Kumara

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Kumara your fantasy outfit's captain or vice-captain. He is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, thus improving his fantasy potential.

Making Kumara the captain of your grand league teams could pay rich dividends for you. He has earned 624 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for JIB vs MU, Match 47

W Ahmad

S Kumara

R Silva

S Singh

A Tanveer

Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. This is because they can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments.

Making them your fantasy outfit's captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: M Umair.

Batters: A Tanveer, I Jayakody, S Kumara, S Masood.

All-rounders: W Ahmad, R Silva.

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, J Singh, G Silva.

Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Jinnah Brescia vs Milan United Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: M Umair.

Batters: A Tanveer, I Jayakody, S Kumara, S Jayasekara.

All-rounders: W Ahmad, R Silva.

Bowlers: G Farid, S Singh, J Singh, G Silva.

