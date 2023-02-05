JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA T20 League, Match 27

Johannesburg Super Kings (JOH) will lock horns with Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) in the 27th game of the SA T20 League at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about JOH vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Super Kings have won four games and are fourth in the standings. They won their last game against Durban Super Giants by eight wickets. Sunrisers, meanwhile, have won four games as well and are second in the points table. They lost their game against Paarl Royals by five wickets.
JOH vs EAC Match Details
The 27th game of the SA T20 League will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 5 at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: JOH vs EAC, SA T20 League, Match 27
Date and Time: February 5, 2022; 05:00 pm IST
Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
JOH vs EAC Pitch Report
The track has largely supported batters, but pacers also get plenty of help. There will be ample pace and bounce on offer for bowlers. However, there may not be much in it for spinners.
Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score here being 167.
Last 5 Matches (SA T20 League)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 4
Average first innings score: 163
Average second innings score: 154
JOH vs EAC Form Guide (SA T20 League)
JOH: NR-W-W-L-W
EAC: NR-L-W-L-W
JOH vs EAC probable playing XIs for today’s match
JOH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
JOH Probable Playing XI
Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana
EAC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
EAC Probable Playing XI
Adam Rossington, Jordan Hermann, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala
JOH vs EAC Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Donovan Ferreira (8 matches, 123 runs, Strike Rate: 133.70)
He has been faulous behind the stumps and has scored 123 runs in eight games.
Top Batter Pick
Aiden Markram (9 matches, 206 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.08 and Economy Rate: 6.37)
Although he's classed as a batter, Markram is a quality all-rounder who has contributed with both bat and ball. He has scored 206 runs and scalped eight wickets in nine games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Marco Jansen (9 matches, 158 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 156.44 and Economy Rate: 7.44)
Jansen has been decent with his performances with both bat and ball. He has scored 158 runs and also scalped five wickets in nine games.
Top Bowler Pick
Roelof van der Merwe (7 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.74)
Merwe has been bowling beautifully in the tournament and scalping wickets regularly. He has taken 14 wickets with an economy of 4.74 in seven games.
JOH vs EAC match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Aiden Markram
Markram has scored 206 runs and scalped eight wickets in nine games. He could prove to be an ideal captain pick.
Faf du Plessis
Du Plessis is an experienced campaigner who has been batting brilliantly this tournament. He has scored 277 runs in eight games.
Five Must-pick players with stats for JOH vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Donovan Ferreira 123 runs in 8 matches
Aiden Markram 206 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches
Marco Jansen 158 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches
Roelof van der Merwe 14 wickets in 7 matches
Faf du Plessis 277 runs in 8 matches
JOH vs EAC match expert tips
Marco Jansen could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this JOH vs EAC match, click here.
JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head-to-Head League
JOH vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira
Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs
All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, O Baartman, Maheesh Theekshana
JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Grand League
JOH vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Donovan Ferreira, Adam Rossington, Matthew Wade
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Leus du Plooy
All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Gerald Coetzee