MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi Final match of the ECS Portugal will see Malo Qalandars (MAL) squaring off against Fighters CC (FIG) at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malo Qalandars have won nine of their last 10 matches. Fighters CC, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in seven out of 10 appearances.

Fighters CC certainly are a quality opposition, but Malo Qalandars are likely to trump them in this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs FIG Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the ECS Portugal will be played on April 7 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs FIG, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 7th April 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Gamblers CC and Lisbon Capitals, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

MAL vs FIG Form Guide

MAL - Won 9 of their last 10 matches

FIG - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

MAL vs FIG Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid ©, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Roushan Singh (wk), Zulfiqar Shah, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Adnan Gondal, Asim Sarwar, Aamer Ikram

FIG Playing XI

No injury updates

Gursewak Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr (c), Parwinder Singh (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Lalit Kumar, Varinder Singh Virk, Harjot Sahota, Muhammad Bilal, Baljinder Ram, Rahul, Dalwinder Singh

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Zaib

H Sahota and A Zaib are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Singh

N Shahzad and A Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Singh and G Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs FIG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Singh

A Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 603 points in the last ten matches.

N Shahzad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Shahzad as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 334 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs FIG, Semi Final 2

A Singh

N Shahzad

D Singh

A Sarwar

M Singh Jr

Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: A Zaib, H Sahota

All-rounders: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Singh, B Ram, A Sarwar

Bowlers: M Singh Jr, G Singh, Rahul

Malo Qalandars vs Fighters CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: H Sahota

All-rounders: A Singh, N Shahzad, D Singh, B Ram, A Sarwar, S Maisam

Bowlers: M Singh Jr, G Singh, Rahul

