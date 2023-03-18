MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see UP Warriorz (UP-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction.

The Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the WPL, winning all five of their matches and qualifying for the knockout phase. They will be keen to sustain their form and seal the top spot, in turn earning a place in the final.

They are up against an UP Warriorz side who have been inconsistent of late. Despite winning only two out of five matches so far, the Warriorz have a resourceful side with Sophie Ecclestone and Alyssa Healy holding the key.

With both teams looking for an all-important win, a cracking contest is on the cards in Mumbai.

MI-W vs UP-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 15

UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the 15th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs UP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar/Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (5 matches, 186 runs, Average: 46.50)

Alyssa Healy has been in decent form in the WPL, scoring 186 runs in five matches. She is averaging 46.50 with a strike rate of 153.72 to her credit.

With Healy having a lot of experience to fall back on as well, she is a good addition to your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (4 innings, 180 runs, SR: 178.22)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been sensational for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 180 runs in four matches. She has a strike rate of 178.22, among the best in the competition.

Given her recent form and ability, Harmanpreet is a fine pick for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (5 matches, 168 runs, 10 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has been one of the top performers in the WPL this season, scoring 168 runs and 10 wickets in five matches. Although her batting form has oscillated of late, Matthews has been brilliant with the ball and boasts an economy of 6.18 as well.

Given her all-round skill set, Matthews is a must-have in your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.33)

Sophie Ecclestone is UP Warriorz' go-to bowler with nine wickets in five matches. She is averaging 14.33 with an economy of just 6.62 holding her in good stead.

With Ecclestone capable of scoring quick runs down the order, she is another must-have in your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has shown glimpses of her ability in the WPL with 142 runs in four matches so far. She is averaging 47.33 with a strike rate of 157.78.

With McGrath also likely to bowl an over or two as well, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is one of the best batters in this format and has not missed a beat in the WPL. She has 182 runs in five matches and has only been dismissed twice in the tournament.

With Sciver also finding her groove with the ball, especially in the powerplay phase, she is a brilliant captaincy pick for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alyssa Healy 186 runs in 5 matches Sophie Ecclestone 9 wickets in 5 matches Deepti Sharma 7 wickets in 5 matches Hayley Matthews 168 runs, 10 wickets in 5 matches Saika Ishaque 12 wickets in 5 matches

MI-W vs UP-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 15

Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker in the WPL at the time of writing, picking up 12 wickets in five matches. She has a bowling average and strike rate of 8.58 and 9.08, respectively, holding her in good stead.

Given the conditions on offer, Ishaque is a brilliant choice for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Grace Harris, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Kiran Navgire, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma (vc), Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

