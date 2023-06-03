ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal Women tour of Malaysia, Match 4

The fourth match of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will see Malaysia Women (ML-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women have won one of their last three matches of the series. Nepal Women, on the other hand, are currently leading the series by 2-1.

Malaysia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ML-W vs NP-W Match Details

The fourth match of the Nepal Women tour of Malaysia will be played on June 3 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ML-W vs NP-W, Match 4

Date and Time: June 3 2023, 8:30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 193 runs were scored for a loss of nine wickets.

ML-W vs NP-W Form Guide

ML-W - W L L

NP-W - L W W

ML-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

ML-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Winifred Duraisingam ©, Wan Julia (wk) , Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rubina Chhetry ©, Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, Sangita Rai

ML-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia

W Julia is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Najwa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Elysa

M Elysa and S Khadka are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Rawal played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar and R Chhetry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ismail is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Eleesa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Nur and A Eleesa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Bist is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ML-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rana Magar

S Rana Magar will bat in the top order and also bowl her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 171 points in the last three matches.

R Chhetry

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick R Chhetry as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 224 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ML-W vs NP-W, Match 4

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

W Duraisingam

M Ismail

N Nur

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: M Elysa

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar, I Barma

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Julia

Batters: B Rawal

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Hamizah, R Chhetry, W Duraisingam, M Ismail, K Kunwar, I Barma

Bowlers: A Eleesa, N Nur

