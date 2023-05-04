MU vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 54

The 54th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see the Milan United (MU) squaring off against Cricket Stars (CRS) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MU vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Cricket Stars have won two of their last eight matches. Milan United, on the other hand, have secured three victories on eight occasions of the season.

Cricket Stars will give it their all to win the match, but Milan United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MU vs CRS Match Details

The 54th match of the ECS Milan T10 will be played on May 4 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MU vs CRS, Match 54

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bergamo Cricket Club and Kings XI, where a total of 241 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MU vs CRS Form Guide

MU - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

CRS - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

MU vs CRS Probable Playing XI

MU Playing XI

No injury updates

Trishan Nimesh (wk), I Jayakody (c), S Dinuka, Stephen Jayasekara, Suresh Silva, A Ranasinghe, Fahad Muhammad, Sanjeewa Kumara, Roshan Silva, Gayan Silva, Sasidu Divyanja

CRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Attiq-ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Deepndra Singh-Shekhawat, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Lovepreet- Singh (c), Harkamal Singh-I, Sheraz Afzal, Jabrar Afzal, Amandeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh

MU vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ramzan

N Ramzan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Nimesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kumara

I Jayakody and S Kumara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Silva

D Singh and R Sikva are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Singh and G Silva. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MU vs CRS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Singh

D Singh will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 632 points in the last eight matches.

S Kumara

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Kumara as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 679 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MU vs CRS, Match 54

S Kumara

R Silva

D Singh

R Singh

A Singh

Milan United vs Cricket Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Milan United vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ramzan

Batters: L Singh, I Jayakody, S Kumara

All-rounders: D Singh, R Singh, R Silva, T Heshan

Bowlers S Singh, A Singh, G Silva

Milan United vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Ramzan

Batters: L Singh, I Jayakody, S Kumara, S Jayasekara

All-rounders: D Singh, R Singh, R Silva, T Heshan

Bowlers A Singh, G Silva

