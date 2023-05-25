NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Men's ODD, Match 6

The sixth match of the Ireland Men's ODD will see North West Warriors (NWW) squaring off against Northern Knights (NK) at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork on Wednesday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NWW vs NK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Knights have won both of their last two matches. North West Warriors, on the other hand, have one of their last two matches.

North West Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Northern Knights are expected to win this exciting encounter.

NWW vs NK Match Details

The sixth match of the Ireland Men's ODD will be played on May 25 at the Mardyke Cricket Club in Cork. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NWW vs NK, Match 6

Date and Time: 25 May, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Mardyke Cricket Club, Cork

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Since this will be the second match on the same pitch, spinners may play a role. The last match played on this pitch was between Leinster Lightning and North West Warriors, where a total of 367 runs were scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

NWW vs NK Form Guide

NWW - W,L

NK - W,W

NWW vs NK Probable Playing XI

NWW Playing XI

No injury updates

Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate ©, Jared Wilson, Scott Macbeth, Ryan MacBeth, Trent McKeegan, Aniruddha Chore (wk), Michael Erlank, Cameron Melly, William McClintock, Harry Zimmermann

NK Playing XI

No injury updates

Max Burton, JA McCollum ©, T Koen, C Carmichael, John Matchett, GR Adair, R Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Matthew Foster

NWW vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Rock

N Rock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a good chance to score a few runs. S Doheny is another good option.

Batters

M Topping

M Topping and C Carmichael are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J McCollum played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Adair

M Adair and R Pretorius are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A McBrine is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R MacBeth

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R MacBeth and T Van Woerkom. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in the death overs. C Young is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NWW vs NK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Pretorius

R Pretorius will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 60 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

M Adair

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you could also go with M Adair as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Adair smashed 20 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NWW vs NK, Match 6

A McBrine

R MacBeth

M Adair

M Topping

R Pretorius

North West Warriors vs Northern Knights Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their full quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North West Warriors vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Chore, N Rock

Batters: M Topping, C Carmichael

All-rounders: R Pretorius, M Adair, A McBrine, T Koen, S Getkate

Bowlers: T Mayes, R MacBeth

North West Warriors vs Northern Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Doheny, N Rock

Batters: M Topping, C Carmichael

All-rounders: R Pretorius, M Adair, A McBrine, T Koen

Bowlers: T Van Woerkom, C Young, R MacBeth

Poll : 0 votes