PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League, Match 25

The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League will see the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) go up against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Wednesday, March 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Peshawar Zalmi have won four out of their seven matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have won only two out of their eight matches and are at the bottom of the points table. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by four wickets.

PES vs QUE Match Details

The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League will be played on March 8 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

PES vs QUE, Pakistan Super League, Match 25

Date and Time: 8 March, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PES vs QUE Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 175 runs.

PES vs QUE Form Guide (Last Match)

Peshawar Zalmi: W

Quetta Gladiators: W

PES vs QUE probable playing 11s for today’s match

PES Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PES Probable Playing 11

Babar Azam(C), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, T Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, W Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal.

QUE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUE Probable Playing 11

MJ Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Aimal Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, S Ahmed(C), Umar Akmal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Haris (7 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 174.63)

Haris is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 174.63 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Babar Azam (7 matches, 228 runs, Strike Rate: 126.67)

Babar is a commanding figure with the bat who has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has scored 228 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 126.67.

Top All-rounder pick

Mohammad Nawaz (8 matches, 8 wickets and 93 runs, Economy Rate: 9.50 and Strike Rate: 93.00)

Nawaz is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 93 runs in eight matches while also picking up eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Naseem Shah (8 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.50)

Naseem has picked up seven wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.50. He is likely to bowl crunch overs, making him a lock pick.

PES vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar has been batting brilliantly, and his consistent performances make him an ideal captaincy pick. He has scored 228 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 126.67.

Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz can be a good choice for captaincy as he will be a key figure for Quetta Gladiators in both departments. He has scored 93 runs while picking up eight wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: 252 runs in 7 matches

Mohammad Nawaz: 93 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Martin Guptill: 252 runs in 7 matches

Babar Azam: 228 runs in 7 matches

Saim Ayub: 177 runs in 7 matches

PES vs QUE match expert tips

Tom Kohler-Cadmore could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in outstanding form with the bat.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League

PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris.

Batters: Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed.

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League

PES vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Umar Akmal.

Batters: Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Iftikhar Ahmed.

All-rounders: Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Wahab Riaz, Naseem Shah.

