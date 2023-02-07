PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 League, Match 30

The 30th match of the SA20 League 2023 will see the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) go up against Paarl Royals (PRL) at the SuperSport Park in South Africa on Tuesday, February 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pretoria Capitals have won six out of their nine matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They lost their last match against Durban's Super Giants by 151 runs.

Paarl Royals, on the other hand, have won four out of their nine matches and are fourth in the points table. Their last match against Johannesburg Super Kings was abandoned due to rain.

PRE vs PRL Match Details

The 30th match of the SA20 League will be played on February 7 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST.

PRE vs PRL, SA20 League, Match 30

Date and Time: 7 February 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa.

PRE vs PRL Pitch Report

The track at the SuperSport Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PRE vs PRL Form Guide (Last Match)

Pretoria Capitals: W

Paarl Royals: NA

PRE vs PRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

PRE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PRE Probable Playing 11

Kusal Mendis, Clyde Fortuin, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Wayne Parnell, Jimmy Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje.

PRL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PRL Probable Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Philip Salt (7 matches, 169 runs, Strike Rate: 157.94)

Philip is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 169 runs at a strike rate of 157.94 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Jason Roy (9 matches, 161 runs, Strike Rate: 106.62)

Jason is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match. He has scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 106.62 in nine matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Jimmy Neesham (9 matches, 8 wickets and 131 runs, Economy Rate: 7.92 and Strike Rate: 136.46)

Jimmy is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 136.46 in nine matches, while also picking up eight wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Bjorn Fortuin (9 matches, 13 wickets and 21 runs, Economy Rate: 6.29 and Strike Rate: 87.50)

Bjorn can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up 13 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.29 so far, while also scoring 21 runs.

PRE vs PRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Philip Salt

Philip has scored 169 runs at a strike rate of 157.94 in seven matches. He can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler

Jos can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He has scored 308 runs at a strike rate of 127.27 in nine matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PRE vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bjorn Fortuin: 21 runs and 13 wickets in 9 matches

Jimmy Neesham: 8 wickets and 131 runs in 9 matches

Jos Buttler: 308 runs in 9 matches

Philip Salt: 169 runs in 7 matches

Lungi Ngidi: 9 wickets in 8 matches

PRE vs PRL match expert tips

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head-to-Head League

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction - SA20 League

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jos Butter, Kusal Mendis.

Batters: Jason Roy, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw.

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction - SA20 League

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jos Butter.

Batters: Jason Roy, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw.

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Jimmy Neesham, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Eathan Bosch.

