QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League will see the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) go up against Islamabad United (ISL) at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday, February 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Having won only one out of their four matches so far, Quetta Gladiators are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Lahore Qalandars by 63 runs.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.

QUE vs ISL Match Details

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League will be played on February 24 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUE vs ISL, Pakistan Super League, Match 13

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

QUE vs ISL Pitch Report

The track at the National Stadium Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 189 runs.

QUE vs ISL Form Guide (Last Match)

Quetta Gladiators: L

Islamabad United: W

QUE vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match

QUE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUE Probable Playing 11

JJ Roy, S Ahmed (C), Mohammad Nawaz, MJ Guptill, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Hafeez, M Hasnain.

ISL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

ISL Probable Playing 11

Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, C Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rumman Raees, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan, TK Curran, HE van der Dussen.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 200.00)

Rahmanullah, who played exceptionally well in the last game, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 200.00.

Top Batter pick

Martin Guptill (4 matches, 151 runs, Strike Rate: 141.12)

Martin has batted extremely well and will be difficult to stop once he gets going. He has scored 151 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 141.12.

Top All-rounder pick

Shadab Khan (3 matches, 2 wickets and 4 runs, Economy Rate: 9.81 and Strike Rate: 50.00)

Shadab will be a key figure for Islamabad United with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.81 in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Hasnain (4 matches, 6 wickets and 23 runs, Economy Rate: 6.87 and Strike Rate: 104.55)

Hasnain is expected to lead the bowling unit for Quetta Gladiators. He has fetched six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.87, while also scoring 23 runs.

QUE vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored four runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah could be a good choice for vice-captaincy and will be a key figure for Islamabad United with the bat. He has scored 62 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 200.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Hasnain - 23 runs and six wickets in four matches

Martin Guptill - 151 runs in four matches

Rassie van der Dussen - 122 runs in three matches

Colin Munro - 98 runs in two matches

Jason Roy - 89 runs in four matches

QUE vs ISL match expert tips

Mohammad Hasnain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this QUE vs ISL match, click here!

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Martin Guptill, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Poll : 0 votes