RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Qualifier 2 

The second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League will see the Rangpur Riders (RAN) go up against Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rangpur Riders won eight out of their 12 league stage matches to finish third in the points table. They won their last match against Fortune Barishal by four wickets.

Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, won nine out of their 12 league-stage matches to finish at the top of the points table. They lost the qualifier 1 against Comilla Victorians by four wickets.

RAN vs SYL Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on February 14 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: February 14, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

RAN vs SYL Pitch Report

The track at the Shere Bangla National Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

RAN vs SYL Form Guide (Last Match)

Rangpur Riders: W

Sylhet Strikers: L

RAN vs SYL probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAN Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Patwari, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Robiul Haque, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SYL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SYL Probable Playing 11

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Haris, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Tom Moores, Ryan Burl, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Nazmul Islam, Nabil Samad, Isuru Udana.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (13 matches, 277 runs, Strike Rate: 128.24)

Mushfiqur, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper's pick. He has scored 277 runs at a strike rate of 128.24 in 13 matches.

Top Batter pick

Towhid Hridoy (11 match, 378 runs, Strike Rate: 145.38)

Towhid has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 378 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 145.38.

Top All-rounder pick

Mahedi Hasan (11 matches, 6 wickets and 165 runs, Economy Rate: 6.96 and Strike Rate: 124.06)

Mahedi has been contributing from both ends and hence fetching hefty fantasy points. He has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 124.06 in 11 matches, while also picking up six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Rakibul Hasan (10 match, 11 wickets and 28 runs, Economy Rate: 6.29)

Rakibul is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Rangpur Riders. He has fetched 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.29, while also scoring 28 runs.

RAN vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur will be a good choice for captaincy as he has continued his blazing hot form. He has scored 277 runs at a strike rate of 128.24 in 13 matches.

Mahedi Hasan

Mahedi can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat as well. He has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 124.06 in 11 matches, while also scalping six wickets.

5 must-picks with players stats for RAN vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nazmul Hossain Shanto - 412 runs and one wicket in 13 matches

Towhid Hridoy - 378 runs in 11 matches

Rony Talukdar - 359 runs in 12 matches

Mushfiqur Rahim - 277 runs in 13 matches

Mashrafe Mortaza - 54 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches

RAN vs SYL match expert tips

Nazmul Hossain Shanto could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been a force to reckon with the bat this season.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 2, Head to Head League

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: George Linde, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 2, Grand League

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: George Linde, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain.

