REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL, Knockout Match

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in the knockout match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on January 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

At the end of the league stage, the Melbourne Renegades finished third in the points table with seven wins under their belt. The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, finished fifth with six wins to their name.

The Melbourne Renegades won their last match against the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets. The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, won their last match against the Sydney Thunder by eight runs.

REN vs HEA Match Details

The knockout match of The Big Bash League will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on January 29. The match is set to take place at 01:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs HEA, BBL, Knockout Match

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 01.45 pm IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

REN vs HEA Pitch Report

The track at the Docklands Stadium is a batting paradise. It has traditionally been a high-scoring ground and good for batting, especially under lights. The spinners are expected to get a bit of a turn and help. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 147 runs.

Last 5 Matches (BBL)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 145

REN vs HEA Form Guide (BBL)

REN: W-L-L-W-L-

HEA: W-L-W-W-W

REN vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

REN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

REN Probable Playing 11

Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Matt Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, Kane Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed.

HEA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HEA Probable Playing 11

Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Marnus Lambuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, and Mitchell Swepson.

REN vs HEA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (11 matches, 242 runs, Strike Rate: 145.78)

Harper has mustered 242 runs in 11 matches at a healthy strike rate of 145.78. He could be a good pick for the wicket-keeping role.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (14 matches, 418 runs, Strike Rate: 122.58)

Finch has been in red hot form, amassing 418 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 122.58. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland (14 matches, 203 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 156.15 and Economy Rate: 8.21)

Will has been contributing brilliantly from both ends. He has scalped seven wickets in 14 games, while also managing to score 203 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Rogers (14 matches, 40 runs and 21 wickets, Strike Rate: 117.65 and Economy Rate: 8.23)

Rogers has been amazing with the ball this season, scalping 21 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 8.23. He is a quality bowler who can also swing his bat when needed.

REN vs HEA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Michael Neser

Neser has been in the form of his life, be it with the bat or the ball. He has taken 22 wickets while scoring 93 runs in 14 matches.

Matt Renshaw

Renshaw is a quality all-rounder who has scored 256 runs while scalping two important wickets in 11 matches. He could be a fantastic captain for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Neser - 93 runs and 22 wickets in 14 matches

Sam Harper - 242 runs in 11 matches

Aaron Finch - 418 runs in 14 matches

Will Sutherland - 203 runs and 7 wickets in 14 matches

Tom Rogers - 40 runs and 21 wickets in 14 matches

REN vs HEA match expert tips

Michael Neser could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Knockout Match, Head to Head League

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction - BBL

REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Lambuschagne

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Matt Critchley, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Spencer Johnson

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Knockout Match, Grand League

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction - BBL

REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Marnus Lambuschagne, Martin Guptill, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley, Matt Renshaw, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson

