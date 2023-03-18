SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between South Africa (SA) and West Indies (WI) at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, March 18.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs WI Dream11 prediction.

South Africa are one of the best teams in this format with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock in the side. Although they have been inconsistent of late, South Africa will start as the favorites.

West Indies, meanwhile, have a resourceful side and are set for some action under new captain Shai Hope.

With both teams eager to get the white-ball leg of the tour up and running, a cracking game is on the cards in East London.

SA vs WI Match Details, 2nd ODI

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the second ODI at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs WI, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 18th, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs WI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala and Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Shai Hope (c&wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Keacy Carty/Odean Smith.

SA vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (104 matches, 4308 runs, Average: 48.40)

Shai Hope is one of the most prolific batters in this format, scoring 4308 runs in 104 matches. He is averaging 48.40 in this format, holding him in good stead.

With Hope capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der Dussen (41 matches, 1679 runs, Average: 67.16)

Rassie van der Dussen is another prolific run-scorer in this format with an ODI average of 67.16. Rassie has 15 scores of fifty or more in 36 innings, including four hundreds.

Given his ability to play both spin and pace well, van der Dussen is a brilliant addition to your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder (131 matches, 2042 runs, 153 wickets)

Jason Holder has been a consistent performer for West Indies across all formats in recent years. He has a decent record in ODI cricket, picking up 153 wickets in 131 matches.

With Holder having some experience of playing in South African conditions, he is another top pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (42 matches, 71 wickets, Average: 26.52)

Lungi Ngidi has a terrific record in ODIs, picking up 71 wickets in 42 matches. He has an ODI average of 26.52 with a strike rate of 27.97.

Given the conditions on offer and his ability, Ngidi is a must-have in your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the best openers in the world with an ODI average of 45.39. He has 5901 runs in 137 innings with 17 hundreds to his credit. Given his ability and record against the West Indies in this format, de Kock is a top captaincy pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been in decent form for West Indies in the last year or so. Although Powell is averaging only 23 in ODI cricket, he has three scores of fifty or more in this format and can chip in with the ball as well. Given his recent T20 form and ability to score big runs, Powell is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Temba Bavuma 910 runs in 23 matches Shai Hope 4308 runs in 104 matches Akeal Hosein 44 wickets in 29 matches Lungi Ngidi 71 wickets in 42 matches Alzarri Joseph 87 wickets in 54 matches

SA vs WI match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Akeal Hosein has become an integral part of the West Indies set-up, picking 44 wickets in 29 matches in his ODI career. In addition to his bowling prowess, Akeal can hold his own with the bat as well. Given his recent form in the T20 format, Akeal can be backed as a fine differential pick for your SA vs WI Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batter: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder

Bowler: Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope

Batter: Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

Allrounder: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

Bowler: Akeal Hosein, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

