Sri Lanka-A (SL-A) will lock horns with England Lions (EN-A) in the first unofficial Test of the England Lions Tour of Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from January 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sri Lanka A have not been in too great a form since they haven’t been able to win any of their last five matches, although they have been able to draw three of them.

England Lions, on the other hand, have had a mix of records in their last five matches. They have lost two, drawn two and have managed to win one. It is going to be a tough task for England Lions to register a win on Sri Lankan soil but they are ready for the challenge.

SL-A vs EN-A Match Details

The 1st Unofficial Test of the England Lions Tour of Sri Lanka will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from January 31. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs EN-A, England Lions Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Unofficial Test

Date and Time: January 31, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

SL-A vs EN-A Pitch Report

The track at the Galle International Stadium is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots once they are set. The spinners are expected to get a bit of a turn and help. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 384 runs.

Last Match

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 384

Average second innings score: 280

SL-A vs EN-A Form Guide

SL-A: L-L-D-D-D

EN-A: -L-W-D-L-D

SL-A vs EN-A probable playing 11s for today’s match

SL-A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SL-A Probable Playing 11

Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmanta Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Charith Asalanka, and Dunith Wellalage.

EN-A Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EN-A Probable Playing 11

Alex Lees, Oliver Robinson, Josh Bohannon, Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, Lyndon James, Jack Haynes, Jamie Smith, Tom Hartley, Matthew Fisher, and Samuel Cook.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Perera (22 matches, 1177 runs, Strike Rate: 72.25)

Perea has scored 1177 runs in 22 Test matches in his career at a healthy strike rate of 72.25. He can fetch some extra fantasy points with his glovework.

Top Batter Pick

Angelo Mathews (100 matches, 6953 runs and 33 wickets, Strike Rate: 48.23 and Economy Rate: 2.69)

Though placed in the batter’s section, Mathews is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 6953 runs while scalping 33 wickets in 100 Test matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kusal Mendis (54 matches, 3402 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 55.20 and Economy Rate: 5.36)

Mendis has amassed 3402 runs in 54 Test matches, while also taking one important wicket. His all-round contributions make him a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Hartley (10 matches, 151 runs and 21 wickets, Strike Rate: 34.08 and Economy Rate: 2.21)

Tom can not only provide breakthroughs with the ball but can score with the bat too. He has picked up 21 wickets in 10 first-class games.

SL-A vs EN-A match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Angelo Mathews

Mathews has scored 6953 runs while scalping 33 wickets in 100 Test matches. His stats are proof that he could be a suitable option for captaincy roles in your team.

Kusal Mendis

Mendis is a promising talent in making and could be quite a useful player for his team in the future. He has amassed 3402 runs in 54 matches, while also taking one important wicket.

5 Must-pick players with stats for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kusal Perera - 1177 runs in 22 matches

Angelo Mathews - 6953 runs and 33 wickets in 100 matches

Kusal Mendis - 3402 runs and 1 wicket in 54 matches

Tom Hartley - 151 runs and 21 wickets in 10 matches

Jack Haynes - 1706 runs in 32 matches

SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips

Angelo Mathews could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Unofficial Test, Head to Head League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Alex Lees, Jack Haynes

All-rounders: Kusal Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Matthew Fisher

Bowlers: Dushmanta Chameera, Samuel Cook

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Unofficial Test, Grand League

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Robinson, Josh Bohannon, Kusal Perera

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Tom Abell

All-rounders: Kusal Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Matthew Fisher

Bowlers: Samuel Cook, Tom Hartley

