UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CWC League-2 One Day, Match 128

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lock horns with Namibia (NAM) in the 128th match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

UAE have managed to win 13 out of their 27 games and are placed fifth in the points table. Namibia, on the other hand, have won 18 out of their 35 games and are third in the standings.

They both squared off against each other in their last match where UAE won the match by one wicket.

UAE vs NAM Match Details

The 128th match of the CWC League-2 One Day will be played on February 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, at 11.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

UAE vs NAM, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 128

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs NAM Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers have fun bowling here due to the double-paced nature of the wicket. They will enjoy good swing and bounce and could trouble the batters.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 224 runs.

Last 5 Matches (CWC Lwague-2 One Day)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 224

Average second innings score: 246

UAE vs NAM Form Guide (CWC League-2 One Day)

UAE: W-L-L-W

NAM: L-L-L-L-L

UAE vs NAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

UAE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Vritya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Hazrat Bilal, and Zahoor Khan.

NAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NAM Probable Playing 11

Lo-Handre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Zane Green, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, and Ben Shikongo.

UAE vs NAM Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vritya Aravind (30 matches, 919 runs, Strike Rate: 73.11)

Aravind has scored 919 runs in 30 ODIs. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Gerhard Erasmus (34 matches, 1296 runs and 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.65 and Economy Rate: 4.27)

Though placed in the batter’s section, Erasmus has picked up wickets at times too. He has scored 1296 runs while scalping 12 wickets in 34 ODIs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (58 matches, 1192 runs and 60 wickets, Strike Rate: 65.17 and Economy Rate: 4.53)

Rohan has been phenomenal in this tournament, contributing with both bat and ball. He has smashed 1192 runs and has also scalped 60 wickets in 58 ODIs.

Top Bowler Pick

Bernard Scholtz (35 matches, 48 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.42)

Scholtz has scalped 48 wickets at an economy of 3.42 in 35 ODIs. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Saturday.

UAE vs NAM match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Jan Frylinck

Frylinck has been in excellent form in this tournament. He has scored 441 runs while picking up 34 wickets in 28 ODIs.

Rohan Mustafa

Rohan could be the best option available to lead your team, keeping in mind the form he is in. He has amassed 1192 runs and also picked up 60 wickets in 58 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vritya Aravind - 919 runs in 30 matches

Gerhard Erasmus - 1296 runs and 12 wickets in 28 matches

Rohan Mustafa - 1192 run and 60 wickets in 58 matches

Bernard Scholtz - 48 wickets in 35 matches

Jan Frylinck - 441 runs and 34 wickets in 28 matches

UAE vs NAM match expert tips

Rohan Mustafa could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this UAE vs NAM match, click here!

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 128, Head to Head League

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One Day

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 128, Grand League

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Prediction - CWC League-2 One Day

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Waseem, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Zahoor Khan

