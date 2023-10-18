2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - NZ vs AFG - 18th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand takes on Afghanistan in the 16th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Wednesday, October 18, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 15: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA)

Captain: Marco Jansen | Vice-captain: Lungi Ngidi.

Total Points: 6,497.5

The rain-curtailed match turned out to be an excellent one in the end, and while it wasn't exactly a thriller, the Netherlands' comeback will be talked about for ages. I wish Marco Jansen had shown his full potential with the bat, because a haul was there for the taking for the lanky all-rounder.

However, I was happy with the match's overall Fantasy outcome and am pleased I can retain Quinton de Kock for SA's next fixture against ENG (M20) at Mumbai, where I plan to use the 'Power WK' booster.

As for tomorrow's match, I already have three players from it and plan to add two more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Wednesday, October 18.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 94.

1) Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - OUT | Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ) - IN

2) Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

The wicket at Chepauk in the NZ-BAN match was very different from the more traditional Chepauk pitch we saw for the IND-AUS clash. That is expected to continue for this match as well, with a decent surface with good bounce and carry likely to be on display.

Coming to the transfers, I took the punt on Daryl Mitchell over Mitch Santner in the Black Caps' last match at Chennai, and it thankfully worked as an unlucky Santner walked away with only one wicket. However, I fully expect him to rip into Afghanistan's batting lineup on a ground he's more than familiar with.

Afghanistan can be more than a handy team when the conditions are in their favor like they showed an unassuming England side in Delhi on Sunday. Their talisman, Rashid Khan, should enjoy bowling at this venue, and he's arguably the best and safest pick from their team.

However, I think the chances of another upset taking place are minimal. Despite Williamson's absence (I'd love to have picked him if he was fit), NZ has the bowling discipline and the batting smarts to deal with this upbeat Afghan side.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 -

NZ vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 16 - NZ vs AFG

Players playing in Match 16: Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ), and Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG).

This is still a spinners' ground, despite the support it offered the pacers on Friday. As a result, Rachin Ravindra, who should shift to No. 3 now, is my preferred captaincy option. He couldn't get up and running against Bangladesh, but I'm backing the all-rounder to deliver in this fixture.

All the other players are good captaincy options, honestly, and I might end up using the Triple Impact Booster if I feel up to it post the toss.

