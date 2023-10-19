2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - IND vs BAN - 19th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India take on Bangladesh in the 17th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Players playing in Match 16: Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ), and Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG).

Booster Played: Triple Impact

3X: Rachin Ravindra | Captain: Rashid Khan | Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

Total Points: 7,028.

I'd be lying if I said the Triple Impact booster went well because despite sounding good on paper, it didn't quite work out the way I expected it to. Rashid Khan was really unlucky not to get a bigger haul, courtesy of some poor fielding from Afghanistan, but then again, Rachin Ravindra added 31 runs to his tally after a dropped chance, so I can't really complain.

I'm happy to move on to the next match between India and Bangladesh. I have two players from the fixture and aim to add three more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Thursday, October 19.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 91.

1) Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND) - IN

3) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) - IN

This will certainly not be an easy game for India as Bangladesh are probably the team that has troubled them the most in ODI cricket in recent times. However, the availability of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is a major factor in how this game will go. I haven't included him in my initial transfer plan as he still seems to be recuperating from an injury, but if he does play, he's definitely coming into the team.

Coming to the transfers, Shubman Gill is my first pick for this match. I feel the Indian opener should enjoy batting against Bangladesh, having scored a century in his only ODI against the side only around a month ago. On what should be a stellar batting track, Gill should get up and running in this World Cup match.

Since I'm taking Rashid Khan out, I need to bring a bowler in to replace him, and I can't look past the trickery of Kuldeep Yadav. He was in top form against Pakistan and I expect him to keep that going in this one.

Lastly, Mehidy Hasan Miraz loves playing against India. He averages 57.00 with the bat against India in ODIs and single-handedly won them a thriller in December 2022. Since then, he has received a well-deserved promotion up the batting order, and he could even end up opening the batting or slot in at No. 3 against India.

All-rounders have plenty of scope for points in ODI cricket, and in Shakib's potential absence, I'm happy I can count on Mehidy for points.

IND vs BAN: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 17 - IND vs BAN

Players playing in Match 17: Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN), Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND), and Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND).

Given the expected nature of the wicket, I will bank more on the batters for points, but the all-round potential of someone like Mehidy Hasan or the consistency of Jasprit Bumrah can't be ignored either. Kohli, Gill, and Mehidy Hasan are the favorites for captaincy right now.

