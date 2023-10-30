2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - AFG vs SL - 30 Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in the 30th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Monday, October 30, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 29: Joe Root (BAT) (ENG), Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

There was definitely a haul for the taking in yesterday's match, especially after I correctly decided not to go for Kohli or an extra Indian batter on a bowler-friendly surface at Lucknow. But contrary to the pitch report that said the wicket would be slow and spinner-friendly, it was the pacers that ruled the roost, and consequently, Jadeja, despite a tight spell, finished with only one wicket as Mohammed Shami continued to rattle hapless batters' stumps.

We're sure to get a much better venue for batting at Pune where Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off. DDS is the only player I own from that match and I aim to make three more transfers to add to that.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Monday, October 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 51

1) Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) - OUT | Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - IN

2) Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) - OUT | Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG) - IN

3) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) - OUT | Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) - IN

The wicket at the MCA Stadium should be pretty batter-friendly, with something in it for the quicker bowlers more than the spinners. DDS wouldn't have been my first pick for this match, but somehow, I've ended up retaining him so he will remain in the side, and I'm hoping he gets enough to do in this match.

Ibrahim Zadran has a good record against Sri Lanka and comes off a POTM-winning performance against Pakistan. On what should be a stellar batting surface, I expect him to shine. The same can be said about SL wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis who is due some runs too.

Lastly, Rashid Khan has been quiet in the last couple of matches, and he'll want to have more of an impact with the ball and bat for Afghanistan. He is their talisman and rarely goes more than a couple of matches without delivering.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 -

AFG vs SL: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 30 - AFG vs SL

Players playing in Match 30: Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG), and Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL).

I'm not convinced by DDS as a captaincy pick after his lack of returns and reduced role in the team, and the captaincy should go to any of the other three players.

Other players

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs PAK, Match 31

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 31

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 32

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33