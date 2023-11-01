2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - NZ vs SA - 1 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand take on South Africa in the 32nd match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Wednesday, November 1, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 31: Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK), and Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK).

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. | Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

Total Points: 13,176.

Despite a promising first innings, a wicketless outing for Shakib while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, who is usually a feature in my team but missed out in this match, picked up a three-wicket haul, reduced the rank gain I received from this match.

Nevertheless, I have been moving steadily up the rankings over the past week, and with many potential differentials and highly owned players taking the field in this match, this NZ-SA fixture could both give me a sizeable rank boost or send me many places behind.

I own two players from this match already and plan to add three more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 p.m. IST, Wednesday, November 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 44.

1) Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - IN

2) Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) - OUT | Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - IN

3) Haris Rauf (BOWL) (PAK) - OUT | Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - IN

The big eyebrow-raiser here will be the absence of Quinton de Kock, and honestly, it might be an easy call for many to pick him over van der Dussen. However, for some reason, I fear that a Trent Boult delivery might have his name on it, and with RVD certainly due a big score post his half-century against England, I am taking a risk here by backing him over QDK.

The other selections are more straightforward with the in-form Rachin Ravindra and Marco Jansen taking up two all-rounder spots. While it has been wonderful to watch Ravindra dispatch opposition bowlers, I'd love it if his main contribution comes with the ball in this match on what should be a sluggish and two-paced surface.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 -

NZ vs SA: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 32 - NZ vs SA

Players playing in Match 32: Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), and Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA).

You can't really count any player out of the reckoning for captaincy as such is their quality in their respective departments. Rachin Ravindra is one of the favorites due to his extensive involvement in the game with both bat and ball, but might he be due an off-day? Devon Conway and van der Dussen are two players I am looking at for captaincy as they're due some runs and are too good not to get them soon.

Other players

Ibrahim Zadran (BAT) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 34

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 33

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 35

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 35

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SL Match 33