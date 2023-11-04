2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - NZ vs PAK - 4 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the 35th match of the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, November 4, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The game will be followed by a clash between England and Australia later in the day.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 34: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Fazalhaq Farooqi (BOWL) (AFG), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), and Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED)

Captain: Rashid Khan | Vice-captain: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Total Points: 14,789

The match on Friday (November 3) was one of those games where very few Fantasy players picked up points. What were the odds of four Netherlands players getting run out and three of the remaining six wickets being picked up by an out-of-form Mohammad Nabi?

Regardless, we are fairly undisturbed post that after avoiding any major rank loss.

As for the NZ-PAK match, due to the potential rain-related delays, we currently plan to make no transfers since we already have four players from the game.

Transfer Deadline: 10:30 am IST, Saturday, November 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0 | Transfers Remaining: 35

No Transfers: Rain is expected to play spoilsport in this World Cup clash, and as a result, we are leaning towards saving out transfers. If the weather eases, we will consider bringing in someone like Mohammad Rizwan or Abdullah Shafique.

In general, for games played under the risk of rain, it's better to pick players who bat first or bowl first, with new-ball bowlers, in particular, valuable.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 -

NZ vs PAK: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 35 - NZ vs PAK

Players playing in Match 35: Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ), and Devon Conway (WK) (NZ).

The captaincy will purely be based purely on the toss and the extent of rain predicted, which could harm the odds of there being a completed contest or even a second innings.

Other players

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 40

Fazalhaq Farooqi (BOWL) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 39

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 39

Logan van Beek (BOWL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 40

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 38

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 37

Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 37