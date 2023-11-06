2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - BAN vs SL - 6 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh (BAN) and Sri Lanka (SL) face off in the 38th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Monday, November 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 37: Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA), and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND).

Captain: Marco Jansen. | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Total Points: 16,785.

You can't get away with not picking any batter from the top 4 of two quality batting lineups, and while I got away with not selecting QDK courtesy of a terrific Indian bowling effort, Virat Kohli's masterful hundred was without me selecting him and going for KL Rahul instead, and that cost me plenty of rank.

However, it wouldn't have mattered much had I not switched my captaincy to Marco Jansen from Ravindra Jadeja at the last possible opportunity, with these last-minute switches doing more harm than good thus far.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Monday, November 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 22

1) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (SA) - OUT | Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) - OUT | Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - IN

The air quality in Delhi could lead to some suspensions of play on what should be a smoggy day on the cricket field for both these sides. While it's unlikely play is called off for bad air, the Air Quality Index suggests that that possibility can't be ruled out.

Coming to the transfers, It's hard to choose players from two struggling sides. I feel I already have the two best bets from Sri Lanka in Pathum Nissanka and Dilshan Madushanka, and I'm following it up by picking the only two reliable assets from Bangladesh in Shakib and Mehidy Hasan.

Shakib hasn't contributed much with the bat, but on a wicket that may not offer as much wicked bounce as the rest, there's a chance he could make the most of it.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 -

BAN vs SL: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 38 - BAN vs SL

Players playing in Match 38: Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), and Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN).

While my tendency to go with all-rounders for captaincy makes Shakib and Mehidy the favorites, the nature of the pitch and the toss will bring Nissanka and Madushanka into the fray too.

