2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - AUS vs AFG - 7 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Australia takes on Afghanistan in the 39th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, November 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 38: Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL), Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL), and Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN).

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. | Vice-captain: Angelo Mathews.

Total Points: 17,368.

Shakib Al Hasan finally delivered the points after scoring his first half-century at the World Cup, although it got lost amidst all the drama in the match. Dilshan Madushanka continues to impress, and he hasn't stopped picking up wickets right from the start of the tournament.

As for today's match, I already own three players and plan to add two more.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Tuesday, November 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 19

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Travis Head (BAT) (AUS) - IN

2) Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) - IN

I'm bringing in Australia's two off-spinners for this match to join Warner, Zampa, and Starc. Travis Head couldn't quite match his knock against New Zealand after nicking off early against England, but he's likely to continue playing the way he does, and that could pay dividends against Afghanistan on what should be a really good batting wicket. He's unlikely to bowl his offices now that Maxwell is back in the team, though.

Maxwell's biggest haul of this season came against the Netherlands, and I'm hoping for something similar in this match.

For all the excellent cricket they've played, I think Australia will make light work of Afghanistan in this match, and that's why I haven't picked any of their players. I could well be wrong, but I am confident in backing the Aussies here.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 -

AUS vs AFG: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 39 - AUS vs AFG

Players playing in Match 38: David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS), Travis Head (BAT) (AUS), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS).

All five of these players could be backed with the captain's armband, and I don't really have a way to separate them right now, and am hoping I get one before the match starts.

Other players

Pathum Nissanka (BAT) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 41

Dilshan Madushanka (BOWL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 41

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 42

Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 42

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 45

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 45

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 42