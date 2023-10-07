2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - SA vs SL - 7th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

South Africa (SA) go up against Sri Lanka (SL) in the fourth match of the 2023 Men's ODI Cricket World Cup on Saturday, October 7, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This game is the second of the day, with the BAN-AFG clash set to start at 10:30 am IST.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 3: Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG), Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN), and Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN).

I only have one player from this fixture and am set to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 2:00 pm IST, Saturday, October 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 127

1) Mehidy Hasan (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA) - IN

2) Rashid Khan (BOWL) (AFG) - OUT | Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL) - IN

3) Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - OUT | Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) - IN

The wicket at Delhi should have some runs for the taking, but the batters will have to tough it out and work for it on a pitch that's known to be a bit sticky and two-paced in nature.

South Africa look like they'll go in with Keshav Maharaj as their lone front-line spinner for this match, so there's a good chance they'll turn to Aiden Markram for some overs, especially against the likes of Charith Asalanka. This bowling responsibility is an added plus point for Markram, who'll be South Africa's most important batter in these conditions and is thus a must-have.

For my Sri Lankan picks, I'm backing their spin-bowling all-rounders in DDS and Dunith Wellalage to come good. I'm a huge fan of Dhananjaya de Silva and have always felt he deserves to bat higher up the order. However, he might need to play a big hand coming in even at No. 6, considering the quality of the SA pace battery.

Sri Lanka will look to spin a web around the SA batters to find a way into this match, and in Theekshana's injury-induced absence, Wellalage is sure to find a spot in the playing XI. He starred in home conditions during the Asia Cup, and he'll want to deliver on the big stage in fairly similar conditions.

As for the transfers out, it made sense to take Shaheen out, especially with the BAN players having a game before him. Rashid Khan was an easy sell, and I took Mehidy out over Taskin because I wanted to keep my ALL slots open.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - SA vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 4 - SA vs SL

Players playing in Match 4: Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA), Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL), Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA), and Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL).

Literally any of these players could stake their claim for captaincy and vice-captaincy, but I'm likely to back the three all-rounders, batting or bowling, over a specialist like Bavuma, given the uncertain nature of the wicket.

All-rounders like Rachin Ravindra and Bas de Leede have scored big in the first two matches of this World Cup, so I'm hoping I have the right all-rounders on my team and I hand the armband to the most optimum pick.

Other players

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 7

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 7

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 6

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Taskin Ahmed (BOWL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 7

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8