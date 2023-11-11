2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 - IND vs NED - 12 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and the Netherlands meet in the final group stage game of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, November 12, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Saturday doubleheader was a perfect representation of how my WC Fantasy 2023 has gone, with late changes and overthinking post the toss leading me to miss out on yet another haul, this time from Mitchell Marsh, who seems to be a tantalizing figure for me in fantasy cricket.

Nevertheless, despite the sub-par season so far, I do have a rank just outside the 1K mark, and I'd like to do my best to finish as high as possible from this stage.

For the final group stage match, I'll exhaust all my remaining transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Sunday, November 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5. | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) - OUT | Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) - IN

3) Adil Rashid (BOWL) (ENG) - OUT | Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND) - IN

4) Dawid Malan (BAT) (ENG) - OUT | Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) - IN

5) Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND) - IN

I'm expecting a walk in the park for India irrespective of how the toss goes, and whether or not they rest any players. India has had a week's break before this match so there isn't much need for them to rest any first-team members, and featuring in this match should actually help them stay sharp for the all-important semi-final.

This team is slightly oriented toward India batting first, with three batters and two bowlers, with a double-up on the Indian openers. Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would be disappointed after their dismissals against South Africa and would want to head into the semis with more runs under their belt. The belter of a track should make things easier for them.

I also feel another big score coming for the in-form Shreyas Iyer, maybe a hundred now after back-to-back half-centuries.

As for the bowlers, the Netherlands have handled spinners fairly well, Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht, in particular. The short dimensions at the Chinnaswamy and the fiery Indian pace attack currently have me going into this game with Bumrah and Shami as my Indian bowlers.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 -

IND vs NED: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 45 - IND vs NED

I'll probably captain an Indian batter and VC a bowler in all likelihood, but the toss or any changes to the team might lead to me revising my decision.

Other players

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 47

Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs IND, Match 46

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 47

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 47