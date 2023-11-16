2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 47: Semi-final 2 - SA vs AUS - 16 Nov, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

The last match was easily my best of the tournament, and I was pleased with both my captaincy picks and the eventual confidence with which I made those choices. Looking at how it went, (grossing more than 1100 points), using the 2X for this match could've worked really well, although it's easy to talk about that in hindsight.

I am, however, excited to close this season out on a high and looking forward to back my instincts with regards to selection for this game too.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 7 | Transfers Remaining: 3.

1) Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA) - IN

2) Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA) - IN

3) Kane Williamson (BAT) (NZ) - OUT | Gerald Coetzee (BOWL) (SA) - IN

4) Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (AUS) - IN

5) Mitchell Santner (ALL) (NZ) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS) - IN

6) Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND) - OUT | Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA) - IN

7) Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

I am expecting this to be a proper ODI contest, with a first-innings score of around 270-280, with contributions from all across the batting order, with more of an emphasis on the bowlers' performance than those of the batters.

I have what I think is a balanced selection in mind, and right now, am happy to pick six bowling options in my team. Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Keshav Maharaj should be crucial to the proceedings, and it's surprising how low Maharaj's ownership is, given how good he has been and the fact that he's the No.1-ranked ODI bowler now!

Mitchell Starc and Marco Jansen are two players I'm backing because of their numbers. With Jansen, it's his consistency and performance in this tournament, while it's Starc's overall career output I'm considering. This pitch shouldn't exactly aid their styles of bowling, but I still think they'll finish with a good performance.

When it comes to the batters, I am really confused about who to pick because I feel that every batting option has an unfavorable match-up, either in relation to a particular bowler or when it comes to the conditions and pitch in general.

With that being the case, I feel David Warner's years of experience playing cricket in India will come in handy for the Aussies, and the gritty, fighting nature of Rassie van der Dussen should allow him to get through the tough phases of the match and actually come out of it with a good score.

In the end, I'm retaining two Indian players - Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami. Both play at Ahmedabad for the Gujarat Titans and love playing at the venue, and that's the reason why I'm opting to hold them.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 47: Semi-Final 2 - SA vs AUS: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 47 - SA vs AUS

Players playing in Match 47: Gerald Coetzee (BOWL) (SA), Marco Jansen (ALL) (SA), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SA), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS), Keshav Maharaj (BOWL) (SA), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (AUS), David Warner (BAT) (AUS), Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (SA), and Adam Zampa (BOWL) (AUS).

Captaincy once again is something I should decide closer to the match, but I am leaning towards captaining a bowler or a bowling option.

Other players

Shubman Gill (BAT) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 48

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (IND) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 48