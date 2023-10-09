2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - NZ vs NED - 9th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

New Zealand and the Netherlands face off in the sixth match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Monday, October 9, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Transfers

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) - OUT | Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) - IN

2) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) - OUT | Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (NZ) - IN

I think I have another favorite player both from a Fantasy cricket perspective and to just watch and admire - Rachin Ravindra. I would've been gutted had I not picked him in the team in M1, and that was such an unexpected and unbelievable knock from the immensely talented youngster.

He'll want to keep that momentum going with the bat and find better rhythm with the ball. A No.3 batter who can bowl in excess of 5-6 overs every game, he's the very definition of a must-have.

Lockie Ferguson is set to be available for selection for this match and should replace one of Mark Chapman and James Neesham in the playing XI. The Netherlands struggled against the fiery pace of Haris Rauf in the first match at this very venue, and Lockie could replicate the same heat with the ball.

Since I'm not picking a batter, I can't take David Warner out due to positional restrictions, and I don't mind holding him before his game against SA in M10. Hardik has to make way with a potential injury concern.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - NZ vs NED: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 6 - NZ vs NED

Players playing in Match 6: Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (NZ), and Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ).

The captaincy decision will completely come down to the toss and the pitch. If NZ bat first on a similar deck to the PAK-NED game, you'd expect Conway and Rachin Ravindra to make merry yet again. However, an NZ side bowling first could pave the way for a bowler captaincy.

However, I won't forget Bas de Leede from the Netherlands, who's actually a really good captaincy contender as well.

