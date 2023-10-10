2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - PAK vs SL - 10th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

Pakistan locks horns with Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Tuesday, October 10, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

This will be the second match of a double-header, with Bangladesh and England clashing earlier.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 116

1) Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN) - OUT | Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) - IN

2) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN) - OUT | Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) - IN

3) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (ENG) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) - IN

The wicket at Hyderabad, despite being a bit two-paced on occasion, has played out pretty well for batters. I'm picking a team based on that notion and the fact that SL doesn't look like it has the bowling ammunition to really trouble Pakistan.

Kusal Mendis is in terrific form and played a blinder against South Africa, and also shone the last time he played against Pakistan. He's the obvious choice for a transfer in.

The other two transfers in are all-rounder Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi. I'm hoping Shadab can emulate the performances of someone like Mitchell Santner on this kind of wicket. Pakistan needs him to get back to form, and I'm hoping he delivers with both bat and ball.

As for Shaheen, he'll want to get some wickets with the new ball to give him more confidence ahead of the tougher matches for Pakistan.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - PAK vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 8 - PAK vs SL

Players playing in Match 8: Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK), and Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK).

Captaincy will definitely depend on the type of wicket and who bats first in this match. Babar Azam would be an obvious choice, but he hasn't exactly been in the best of form lately. Shadab Khan holds plenty of all-round points potential, but he too hasn't been in good form with the ball. This will be a tricky decision.

