2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - IND vs AFG - 11th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and Afghanistan are set to battle it in the 9th match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Wednesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 8: Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL), Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL), and Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK).

Captain: Shadab Khan. | Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

I only have one player from this match, and hence, will make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Wednesday, October 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 113

1) Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) - OUT | Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND) - IN

3) Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) - IN

I don't fancy Afghanistan to have a chance in this match, and it's harder to predict the few players from the side who can pick up a decent points haul. As a result, I'm adding three Indian players to join Jasprit Bumrah on the team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could score plenty of runs if the wicket stays similar to what it was in the SA-SL match. The Indian captain, especially, will want to get some runs under his belt after an early dismissal against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed his outing at Chepauk, and he should be another key wicket-taker for India in this encounter. Afghanistan struggled against spin in their first match against Bangladesh, and it may not be easy for them to handle Jadeja.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - IND vs AFG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 9 - IND vs AFG

Players playing in Match 9: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (IND), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND).

Any of these four players are good enough to be captain or vice-captain, and it's the toss and pitch report that will make the decision for me. My misreading of the pitch cost me points in yesterday's games, and I'm keen to ensure I get that part right in upcoming matches.

Other players

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) | Next Fixture: vs SA, Match 10

Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL) | Next Fixture: vs AUS, Match 14

Rachin Ravindra (ALL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 11

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 11

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, Match 13.