3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 7 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 features the Bangla Tigers (BT) locking horns with the Maratha Arabians (MA) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Tigers took on the Delhi Bulls in their opening game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, and fell to a 7-wicket defeat that has severely affected their net run rate. However, they will take heart from the performance of their openers, who played sizzling cameos.

The Arabians, on the other hand, have played two games in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 already. An opening-day win over Nicholas Pooran's Northern Warriors was followed by a hammering from the Delhi Bulls, who chased down the target with 5 overs to spare thanks to Evin Lewis' blitz. They'll want to put it across the Tigers in their quest to reach the knockouts of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Bangla Tigers Squad: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Maratha Arabians Squad: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Andre Fletcher (BT)

Andre Fletcher got his Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign off to a great start

The Tigers may have lost to the Bulls due to a shoddy bowling and fielding display, but Andre Fletcher led his side from the front with his efforts with the bat. The Spiceman scored 32 off just 16 balls before being castled by Dwayne Bravo, and if such a thing exists in the T10 format, supported his opening partner by turning the strike over.

As the captain of the side, Fletcher will be expected to provide the Tigers with another explosive start against an Arabians bowling attack that has struggled to keep the opposition in check. Bound to get another good points haul, he is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Laurie Evans (MA)

Laurie Evans hasn't fired yet in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

With scores of 9 and 11, Laurie Evans is yet to fire in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. But the Arabians No. 3, who is a superb white-ball cricketer, will not take long to get back amongst the runs.

Evans was superb in the Lanka Premier League late last year, and has carved a niche for himself as a batsman with oodles of ability and fearlessness. The top-scorer of the 2018 T20 Blast has put in telling contributions in franchise leagues across the world over the last two years, and is bound to come good for the Arabians.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game, Evans could return a massive points haul.

#1 Johnson Charles (BT)

Johnson Charles was on fire in the first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Johnson Charles was the star of the show in the Tigers' first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Maintaining his shape while hitting through the line and taking a liking to almost every opposition bowler, he notched up an unbeaten 73 off just 35 balls - a score that could have been higher if not for some excellent death bowling from the Bulls.

Charles' form is simply too good to ignore, and he is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the BT vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.