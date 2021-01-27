3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The Delhi Bulls (DB) cross swords with the Bangla Tigers (BT) in Match 3 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Bulls will be led by Dwayne Bravo, who captained the Maratha Arabians to the title in the last edition of the Abu Dhabi T10. The Windies all-rounder will find support in the form of Afghan veteran Mohammad Nabi as well as countrymen Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis. They are the definite favourites heading into this game.

The Tigers, on the other hand, will be without icon player Isuru Udana, who was denied a No-Objection Certificate by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. They have a strong spin department comprising of Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while West Indian stars Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher will shoulder the bulk of the batting responsibilities.

Delhi Bulls Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young

Bangla Tigers Squad: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matheesha Pathirana

Here are 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 2021 clash.

#3 Andre Fletcher (BT)

Fletcher lit up the BBL with his explosive batting and outrageous catching

Andre Fletcher was having a largely disappointing season for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, and failed to convert any of the many starts he got. However, a phone call from Brian Lara and backing from his captain Glenn Maxwell saw him explode into form with an unbeaten 89 against the Adelaide Strikers earlier this month.

Fletcher's attacking style of batting is perfectly suited to the T10 format, where he can express himself without fear of throwing his wicket away. The Spiceman is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Dwayne Bravo (DB)

Bravo will lead DB in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Dwayne Bravo led the Maratha Arabians to the title in the last edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, and this time around, he will take up the challenge of captaining a very strong DB outfit.

The West Indian all-rounder suffered an injury in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, and hasn't been seen in action since. A man who has taken over 500 wickets in the T20 format, Bravo can always be counted on to contribute in one department or the other.

Bravo is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Johnson Charles (BT)

Johnson Charles won the Lanka Premier League with the Jaffna Stallions

Johnson Charles won the Lanka Premier League in December 2020 with the Jaffna Stallions, and scored a match-winning 76 in the semi-final against the Dambulla Viiking.

Known for his explosiveness at the top of the order and the ability to notch up big scores on his day, the West Indian will be crucial to his team's fortunes in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Charles is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.