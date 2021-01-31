3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's DG vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The final contest of the intra-group matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Deccan Gladiators take on the Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Qalandars are the only undefeated team in the competition so far, and they were boosted in their last game by the return of Shahid Afridi, who put in a Man of the Match performance. Their batsmen have been in spectacular form, and they are the early favourites to go all the way.

The Gladiators pulled off a fairly comfortable run-chase over Team Abu Dhabi after their opening-day defeat to the Pune Devils. A very strong team on paper, Kieron Pollard's side are slowly getting into their groove.

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Hamdan Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Yasir Kaleem, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez-ur-Rehman

Qalandars Squad: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Ben Dunk (QAL)

Ben Dunk hasn't gotten to bat yet in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

The form of the top order - Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Akhtar - has meant that Ben Dunk, who is slated to come in at No. 4, hasn't gotten a chance to bat yet.

Advertisement

While Banton has looked good, the other two batsmen might not able to make a mark against a Gladiators bowling attack that has been both penetrative and economical. As a result, we might see the Aussie keeper get his first taste of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 action.

A white-ball franchise cricket professional, Dunk has the experience of playing in various leagues around the world and can be trusted to come good if he gets an opportunity. He is a left-field but good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Kieron Pollard (DG)

When will Kieron Pollard fire?

The Gladiators' batting lineup hasn't really fired so far, and their captain Kieron Pollard must partially take blame for that. The big West Indian promoted himself to No. 3 in the previous game, and although he hit 2 fours and 1 six, failed to see his team over the line in the final over.

Advertisement

Pollard showed glimpses of form in what wasn't a tall run-chase, and he's bound to come good soon. He is a safe choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Tom Banton (QAL)

Tom Banton has been the Qalandars' talisman at the top in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

With 75 runs in two games at a strike rate of 234.37, Tom Banton has been immense for the Qalandars at the top of the order. The team has chased down two targets by 9-wicket margins, and although the Englishman was the wicket to fall on both occasions, the impetus he provided early on was invaluable.

In pristine form and boasting of oodles of limited-overs experience, Banton could reward those who trust him to be the captain or vice-captain of their Dream11 team for the DG vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game with a massive points haul.