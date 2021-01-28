3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 6 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Deccan Gladiators lock horns with Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Team Abu Dhabi will be seen in action for the first time in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Boasting of world-class players like Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling and captain Luke Wright, they are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, took on the Pune Devils on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Although the Gladiators were clearly the better team on paper, they fell to a 7-wicket loss as captain Kieron Pollard failed to fire.

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Hamdan Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Yasir Kaleem, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez-ur-Rehman

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Paul Stirling (TAD)

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is in the best form of his career - he has scored 4 tons in his last 5 ODI innings, with the most recent century coming mere days ago against Afghanistan at the same venue as this game.

Advertisement

The Ireland opener can cause havoc at the top of the order alongside batting superstars like Chris Gayle and Luke Wright. His handy off-spin may also be needed for an over or two in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Stirling is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Kieron Pollard (DG)

Kieron Pollard

Gladiators captain Kieron Pollard didn't have a great outing against the Pune Devils in the opening game as he was trapped in front for just 2 runs off 6 balls. His misery was only deepened by the two balls he bowled, which were taken for sixes by Kennar Lewis.

However, Pollard has played the best cricket of his career over the last few months, and he can be backed to come good. The Windies T20I skipper has an excellent roster at his disposal in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, and he will get going sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Pollard is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Chris Gayle (TAD)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is finally in action in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, and all eyes will be on the Universe Boss as always. He has promised fans a dose of "cricket entertainment", and he is undoubtedly the most dangerous player in the tournament this year.

Needless to say, Gayle is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.