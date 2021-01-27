3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 gets underway with a high-profile clash between defending champions Maratha Arabians (MA) and the Northern Warriors (NW). Both teams have assembled fairly strong squads.

The Arabians, who are captained by icon player Shoaib Malik, have white-ball stars like Laurie Evans and Mohammed Hafeez in their ranks. Interestingly, the experienced Indian duo of Ishan Malhotra and Pravin Tambe will also turn out for the side.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have a strong West Indian contingent comprising of limited-overs superstars such as captain Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons and Fabian Allen. Wahab Riaz, Rayad Emrit and Wayne Parnell make up a strong pace attack.

Maratha Arabians Squad: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai

Northern Warriors Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Fabian Allen, Waheed Ahmad, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique and Maheesh Theekshana

Here are 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 clash.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez (MA)

Hafeez has defied age in the T20I format for Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez is 40 years old, but he's showing no signs of slowing down with the bat. The Pakistan veteran was stellar for his country in their 3-match T20I series against New Zealand towards the end of 2020 as he notched up scores of 99* and 41 in the final two games.

Hafeez will also be trusted to contribute with the ball, and can be expected to snaffle a wicket or two. Playing under countryman Shoaib Malik, the all-rounder will have the freedom to express himself and could continue his rich international form in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Hafeez is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (NW)

Nic Pooran showed flashes of brilliance in the BBL

The Big Bash League's latest West Indian sensation, Nicholas Pooran flattered to deceive in what turned out to be a disappointing season for Glenn Maxwell's Melbourne Stars.

The southpaw dazzled in his first innings, scoring 65 and hitting 8 sixes against the Sydney Sixers to announce his arrival on the BBL stage. However, Pooran could only manage scores of 6, 14, 26 and 16 in his next 4 innings as the Stars failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Leadership can be expected to elevate Pooran's game, and he will be keen on making the most of the opportunities he gets in the T10 format. The destructive batsman is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Shoaib Malik (MA)

MA will be led by Shoaib Malik in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Shoaib Malik, who will lead the Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, last featured in the Lanka Premier League for the Jaffna Stallions.

The veteran all-rounder was the Man of the Final (46 and 2/13) in the Stallions' victorious campaign, and comes into this tournament high on both form and confidence.

Primed to contribute in both departments and lead from the front, Malik is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.