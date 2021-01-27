3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 2 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 sees the Pune Devils (PD) lock horns with the Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Deccan Gladiators are the overwhelming favourites heading into this contest. The dynamic West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard is ably complemented by the South African pair of Colin Ingram and Imran Tahir. Explosive Afghanistan keeper Mohammad Shahzad is another name to keep an eye on.

The Devils, on the other hand, have been left shorthanded after icon player Thisara Perera was denied a No-Objection Certificate by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. Mohammad Amir will lead their bowling attack after withdrawing his name from international selection, while Devon Thomas and Chadwick Walton will add some fire to the batting.

Pune Devils Squad: Devon Thomas, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dawid Malan, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain, KC Karan, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Monir Hossain Khan

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Hamdan Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Yasir Kaleem, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zeeshan Zameer, Hafeez-ur-Rehman

Here are 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 2021 clash.

#3 Colin Ingram (DG)

Colin Ingram doesn't have a single-digit score in his last 10 innings

A consistent if unspectacular performer for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League recently, Colin Ingram will add weight to a solid DG batting lineup.

Advertisement

The former South African international doesn't have a single-digit score in his last 10 innings, although it must be said that he has crossed 25 only once in his last 7 knocks.

Ingram has proven his worth in the T10 format before, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Kieron Pollard (DG)

Kieron Pollard will provide firepower with the bat for DG in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

A player who needs no introduction, Kieron Pollard will captain the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. With a strong squad at his disposal and the format suited to his strengths, the West Indies T20I skipper is expected to be one of the standout performers in the Middle East.

Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to the Caribbean Premier League title (unbeaten) before being part of the Indian Premier League-winning Mumbai Indians squad in the UAE. The veteran all-rounder knows what it's like to win, and will want to lead from the front in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Advertisement

Pollard is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Sunil Narine (DG)

Sunil Narine comes into the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 after an underwhelming IPL

Sunil Narine had an underwhelming Indian Premier League campaign in which he failed to fire with the bat and was reported for a suspect action once again. However, he'll be keen on making an impression in the T10 format, which has treated him kindly in the past.

Narine, who'll play under Pollard at DG, should be able to put in eye-catching displays in both departments. The team's icon player is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.