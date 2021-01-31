3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PD vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

Match 10 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 has the Pune Devils taking on Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Devils have had a mixed start to their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Although they pulled off a 7-wicket upset against the Deccan Gladiators in their season opener, they fell by 9 wickets to the Qalandars shortly after.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are the only team without a win in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. Chris Gayle has failed to fire in both the games, while the rest of the batting hasn't been able to step up to the plate as well.

Pune Devils Squad: Devon Thomas, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dawid Malan, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain, KC Karan, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Monir Hossain Khan

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Kennar Lewis (PD)

Kennar Lewis starred in the Devils' only win of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 so far

Kennar Lewis, who scored an unbeaten 57 in the Devils' only win of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 so far, is the team's second-highest run-getter in the tournament. The West Indian failed in the second game against the Qalandars, but can be backed to come good soon.

Lewis is placed 12th on the list of top run-scorers in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, which underlines the Devils' batting struggles so far. One of the team's most important batsmen, Lewis is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Chris Gayle (TAD)

Chris Gayle has been a disappointment this year

After promising fans a dose of 'cricket entertainment', Chris Gayle has failed to live up to expectations in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The Universe Boss has scored only 9 runs in 2 games, and his failures have been a major reason behind Team Abu Dhabi being winless so far.

Gayle's struggles shouldn't last too long, and he could reward those who trust him to be the captain or vice-captain of their Dream11 team for the PD vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#1 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (PD)

Kohler-Cadmore is the Devils' leading run-scorer in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

The Devils' leading run-scorer with 66 runs in two games, Tom Kolher-Cadmore has been a shining light in what has been a poor batting season so far. The 26-year-old has hit 6 fours and 4 sixes, and has been a crucial contributor at the top of the order.

Kohler-Cadmore's methodical approach to batting will serve him well against a decent Team Abu Dhabi bowling attack. He is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PD vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 2021.