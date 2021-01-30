3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 match

The Qalandars lock horns with Team Abu Dhabi in Match 8 of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Qalandars got their Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign off to an excellent start against the Pune Devils. Tom Banton's quickfire 45 ensured that they chased down the Devils' score with just under 3 overs to spare, and they have an excellent net run rate early on in the competition.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, majorly underwhelmed in their opening game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 against the Deccan Gladiators. The high-profile opening pair of Paul Stirling and Chris Gayle failed to fire, and they fell short although their bowlers put up a fight.

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Naveen-ul-Haq, Paul Stirling, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Duckett, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Tom Helm

Qalandars Squad: Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#3 Paul Stirling (TAD)

Paul Stirling is in excellent form

An opener who has been in spectacular form over the last few months, Paul Stirling fell cheaply in Team Abu Dhabi's first game of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. But the Irishman, who has 4 hundreds in his last 6 ODIs - with the most recent one coming at this venue against Afghanistan 4 days ago - is primed for a big score.

Advertisement

Stirling's cause will be furthered if the batsmen around him fire, giving him the freedom to express himself in the T10 format. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.

#2 Tom Banton (QAL)

Tom Banton has scored 45 runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

After scoring 162 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 200 in the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, Tom Banton continued his good form in the competition against the Pune Devils.

The Englishman struck 4 fours and an equal number of maximums en route to an 18-ball 45 as the Qalandars got over the line comfortably in the run-chase. He might have to be more circumspect against a decent Team Abu Dhabi bowling attack, which features his in-form countryman Jamie Overton.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game, Banton could return another massive points haul.

#1 Chris Gayle (TAD)

Advertisement

Chris Gayle got his Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign off to a poor start

Chris Gayle started off his Abu Dhabi T10 2021 campaign with a boundary, but fell shortly after to a yorker-length delivery from Imtiaz Ahmed. Needless to say, the Universe Boss is perhaps the most destructive batsman in the the world in the T10 format, and Team Abu Dhabi will look towards their talisman to get their season back on track.

Gayle will be up against a Qalandars bowling attack that conceded over 100 runs against a rather weak Pune Devils batting lineup, so there's a good chance that this game will be the one we see him hit his stride.

Gayle is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10 2021 game.