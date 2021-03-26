AA vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Plunket Shield Match - March 27th, 2021

In match number 21 of the Plunket Shield tournament, the Auckland Aces take on Canterbury at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday.
The Auckland Aces have won just two and drawn three of their six games so far. In terms of team news, they will be without Glenn Phillips, who was a star performer in the last game. The wicket-keeper-batsman has left to join the New Zealand national side. The Auckland Aces will bank on Sean Solia, who is their leading wicket-taker in the Plunket Shield.
Canterbury, on the other hand, are currently table-toppers and are unbeaten in the Plunket Shield with five wins in six matches. Although they head into the game as clear favorites, the Aces are no pushovers.
Auckland Aces
Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister
Canterbury
Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Jackson Latham
Auckland Aces
Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Olly Pringle
Canterbury
Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall
Match: Auckland Aces vs Canterbury, Match 21
Date and Time: March 27, 3.00 AM
Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
The team winning the toss would love to bowl first at the venue. The pacers are expected to trouble the batsman early on. But as the game progresses, the pitch is going to slow down touch, making it easier to bat on.
Plunket Shield Dream11 Fantasy Prediction (AA vs CTB)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Robeter O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, Leo Cater, Sean Solia, Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, T van Woerkom, Will Williams
Captain: Cam Fletcher. Vice-captain: Fraser Sheat
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Horne, Cam Fletcher, Jack Boyle, Robeter O’Donnell, Leo Cater, Sean Solia, Fraser Sheat, William O’Donnell, Danru Ferns, T van Woerkom, Will Williams
Captain: Ben Horne. Vice-captain: Danru Ferns