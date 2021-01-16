AA vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Jan 17, 2021

Auckland Aces will lock horns with Northern Knights in the 18th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Sunday.

This match marks the return of some of the big names in New Zealand Cricket. Kyle Jamieson will be donning the Aces jersey while Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Colin De Grandhomme will feature in Knights colours for the first time this season.

Auckland Aces have lost all five matches of their and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They succumbed to Canterbury Kings in their last game while chasing a total of 155 runs.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, have managed to win only one of their six matches and are placed at the penultimate position in the Super Smash T20 points table. They were unable to defend a total of 151 runs in their last game against Canterbury Kings.

Both the teams would be hoping for better performance with some big names returning to their ranks.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Robbie O’Donnell (C), Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips (WK), Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne (WK), Ben Lister and Matt McEwan.

Northern Knights

Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, James Baker, Peter Bocock (WK), Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (C), Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Mitchell Santner, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Anurag Verma and Joe Walker.

Predicted Playing-11s

Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson.

Northern Knights

Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich (C), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Katene Clarke.

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights, Match 18

Date: 17th January 2021, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval is batting friendly one. The track remains true throughout the match and hence chasing teams have been more successful at this venue. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 167 runs.

AA vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Martin Guptill, William O Donnell, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-Captain: Tim Seifert.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Martin Guptill, William O Donnell, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Solia, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, William Somerville, Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Kyle Jamieson. Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme.