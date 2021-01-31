AA vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Feb 01, 2021

The 27th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 will feature Auckland Aces and Otago Volts at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.

Auckland Aces have had a below-par campaign in the Super Smash T20, languishing at the bottom of the points table with only a single win from eight games. They lost their last Super Smash T20 match against Northern Knights by three wickets.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, have only won two of their eight games and are in the penultimate position in the Super Smash points table. They endured a 6-wicket defeat in their last Super Smash game against Canterbury Kings.

Both teams, Auckland Aces and Otago Volts, are out of the Super Smash T20 playoffs race, though and only have pride to play for in their remaining games.

Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Auckland Aces

Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Robbie O’Donnell (C), Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips (WK), Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Ryan Harrison, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne (WK), Ben Lister and Matt McEwan.

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Llew Johnson and Travis Muller.

Predicted Playing 11s

Auckland Aces

Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, William O Donnell.

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Max Chu (WK), Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy (C).

Match Details

Date: 1st February 2021, 03:50 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Park Outer Oval is a sporting one, where the average first-innings score is 133 runs.

The pacers are expected to find some swing with the new ball. But the batsmen could find it easy to score runs as the game progresses.

Chasing teams have had more success at this venue in the Super Smash T20. So the captain winning the toss could look to put the opposition in to bat first.

AA vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, William O Donnell, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Glenn Phillips, Danru Ferns, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Horne, Mark Chapman, William O Donnell, Neil Broom, Glenn Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy.

Captain: Neil Broom. Vice-Captain: Kyle Jamieson.