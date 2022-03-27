AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield 2021/22, Match 19

The Auckland Aces will take on the Wellington Firebirds in the 19th match of the Plunket Shield 2021-22 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Monday.

The Auckland Aces have been in top form in the competition. They have won all four of their matches so far and have been in a different league compared to the rest of their opponents.

Their previous encounter got abandoned without a single ball being bowled. They’d fancy themselves winning this contest as well.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds have endured a terrible time in the competition. They are arriving into this match on the back of a five-match losing streak.

However, they will be looking forward to excelling in their final matches.

AA vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

AA XI

George Worker, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Cole Briggs, Sean Solia, William Somerville, Simon Keene, Ollie Pringle, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

WF XI

Rachin Ravindra, Devan Vishvaka, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Iain McPeake, Michael Sneddon, Peter Younghusband

Match Details

AA vs WF, Plunket Shield 2021/22, Match 19

Date and Time: March 28, 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s AA vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Blundell is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

George Worker has had a decent campaign with the bat in hand. He has scored 187 runs in four matches at an average of 23.37. He has also managed a half-century.

Troy Johnson missed out on a double-century against Otago in the previous match by just six runs. He has amassed 314 runs in this tournament at an average of 78.5.

All-rounders

Sean Solia has been in incredible form in the tournament. He has been in great touch in matches against Northern District and Otago Volt and will be a great captaincy pick for your AA vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, Will Somerville has also contributed with the bat. He has scored 128 runs and has picked up 14 wickets thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Sean Solia (AA) – 247 points

Will Somerville (AA) – 242 points

Simon Keene (AA) – 139 points

Logan van Beek (WF) – 106 points

Rachin Ravindra (WF) – 105 points

Important stats for AA vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Troy Johnson: 314 runs

Nathan Smith: 230 runs and 23 wickets

Will Somerville: 128 runs and 14 wickets

George Worker: 187 runs

AA vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today

AA vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, George Worker, Troy Jonhson, Jakob Bhula, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Will Somerville, Simon Keene, Nathan Smith

Captain: Sean Solia, Vice-Captain: Will Somerville

AA vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, George Worker, Troy Jonhson, Jakob Bhula, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Will Somerville, Simon Keene, Nathan Smith

Captain: Troy Johnson, Vice-Captain: Nathan Smith.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar