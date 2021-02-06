AA vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Feb 07, 2021

The 30th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 will be played between Auckland Aces and Wellington Firebirds at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Sunday.

This will be the last league match of Dream11 Super Smash 2021. It is thus a dress rehearsal for Wellington Firebirds before the final.

Auckland Aces are having a disastrous tournament so far. They have won only two of their nine matches and are at the penultimate position on the points table. This will be a dead rubber for the Aces as they are already out of contention for the playoffs.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have had a fantastic tournament so far. They have won eight of their nine matches and lead the points table. The Firebirds have already qualified for the championship game. They will look to pick up a win from this game before heading to the final.

The Firebirds will start as the clear favorites to win this game against the Aces.

Squads to choose from

Auckland Aces

Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway and Jimmy Neesham

Predicted Playing XIs

Auckland Aces

Robert O’ Donnell, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Louis Delport, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross Ter Braak, Will O’Donnell

Wellington Firebirds

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Troy Johnson, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham

Match Details

Match: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 30

Date: 7th February 2021, 04:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval has something for both the bowlers and the batsmen. The wicket is good to bat on in the first half. However, it slows down as the match progresses. The team winning the toss will thus look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board.

AA vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Will O’Donnell, Jimmy Neesham, Danru Ferns, Glenn Phillips, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Will Somerville

Captain: Finn Allen Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Will O’Donnell, Robert O’ Donnell, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Glenn Phillips, Logan Van Beek, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Will Somerville

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-Captain: Robert O’ Donnell