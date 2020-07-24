AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 25th, 2020

Match 6 of the Emirates D10 League pits Ajman Alubond against Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign on Friday.

While Ajman Alubond succumbed to a loss against Team Abu Dhabi, Dubai Pulse Secure held their nerve in the Super Over against a gritty ECB Blues side in the tournament opener.

Although Dubai will consider themselves as favourites for this game, Ajman did show glimpses of brilliance against Abu Dhabi and will be hoping to kick start their campaign with a good performance on Saturday

Squads to choose from

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

Dubai Pulse Secure

Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond

A Shakoor, S Sandeep, A Gul-Khan, S Singh, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, O Farooq, N Aziz and M Azhar

Dubai Pulse Secure

F Nawaz, A Khan, F Sheikh, F Amin, R Gull, I Sait, S Ali, F Tariq, M Rashid, F Hashmi and I Haider

Match Details

Match: Ajman vs Dubai

Date: 25th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The batsmen are expected to enjoy conditions in Dubai. Although the pacers have enjoyed some swing with the new ball, the dimensions of the ground and the nature of the pitch play into the batsmen's hands.

The spinners are also likely to extract some turn off the surface with 100 representing a par score at this venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAD vs DPS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sandeep, A Shakoor, F Amin, S Ali, F Sheikh, A Gul-Khan, F Tariq, H Arshad, F Al-Hashmi, N Aziz and I Haider

Captain: I Haider, Vice-Captain: F Tariq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sandeep, A Khan, F Amin, S Ali, F Sheikh, A Gul-Khan, F Tariq, H Arshad, M Azhar, N Aziz and I Haider

Captain: F Tariq, Vice-Captain: S Sandeep