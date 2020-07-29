AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 30th, 2020

The first Emirates D10 League encounter on Thursday has Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Alubond at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams are in the run for a top four finish, although Ajman Alubond look the better of the two. Despite starting slowly in this competition, Ajman have recovered well with good wins against the ECB Blues and the Fujairah Pacific Ventures.

However, they will be wary of Team Abu Dhabi, with the reverse fixture ending in an emphatic TAD win. Abu Dhabi will be desperate for a win here, with the hopes of qualification hanging in the balance.

All in all, a very competitive game beckons in the Emirates D10 League with two valuable points up for grabs in this game.

Squads to choose from

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

Team Abu Dhabi

R Shahzad, K Smith, A Abid, G Farid, O Shah, K Mahmood, G Cremer, R Bhatia, D Khan, J Bhukari and V Vijayan

Match Details

Match: Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: 30th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring pitch awaits the two sides in this Emirates D10 League fixture. The batsmen have been able to take the bowlers on from ball one, despite them getting some help off the pitch.

The spinners should get some turn in the middle overs which should keep the batsmen in check. Either way, both teams will be looking to bat first and aim for at least 100 on Thursday.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, A Shakoor, R Shahzad, S Singh, A Abid, G Farid, G Cremer, A Hamza, D Khan, N Aziz and R Bhatia

Captain: R Shahzad, Vice-Captain: S Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, A Shakoor, R Shahzad, S Singh, S Manshad, G Farid, G Cremer, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and R Bhatia

Captain: S Singh, Vice-Captain: K Smith