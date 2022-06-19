ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 15

Abu Dhabi will take on Ajman in the 15th match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi have registered three wins in five matches so far and are second in the points table. Abu Dhabi defeated Dubai by 49 runs in their most recent encounter.

Meanwhile, Ajman have won just one of their four matches so far. They picked up their first win of the competition in a 28-run victory over Dubai in their last game. They currently occupy the fifth spot in the standings.

ABD vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

AJM XI

Ali Abid (c), Atta Ur Rahim, Naik Muhammad, Ethan D’Souza, Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan Shah, Mazhar Bashir, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar, Adnan Danish, Shah Faisal

ABD XI

Yasir Kaleem (c)(wk), Sandeep Singh, Sagar Kalyan, Hameed Khan, Essam Muti ur Rab, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Mohammad Azhar, Shahnawaz Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Nav Pabreja

Match Details

ABD vs AJM, Emirates D20 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track will assist the batters more. It’s more than a decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time to pick up wickets.

Today’s ABD vs AJM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kamran Atta is a great choice for the wicketkeeper's slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in great form and scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 160 in the last game.

Batters

A Abid is an excellent top-order batter who will be looking to provide a strong and confident start for his side. He has scored 115 runs so far at a strike rate of 127.78.

All-rounders

F Ahmed is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is extremely consistent as well. Ahmed has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 195.65 and has also taken eight wickets. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your ABD vs AJM Dream11 fantasy team.

N Aziz is another player you must have on your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 40 runs and has also taken seven wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

S Ahmad is expected to be the frontline pace bowler for Ajman. He will be looking to pick up early wickets with the ball. Ahmad has scalped eight wickets in the competition so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed (ABD) – 384 points

S Ahmad (AJM) – 284 points

M Kamran Atta (ABD) – 264 points

N Aziz (AJM) – 261 points

Y Kaleem (AJM) – 214 points

Important stats for ABD vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmed: 90 runs and eight wickets

S Ahmad: Eight wickets

N Aziz: 40 runs and seven wickets

A Abid: 115 runs

Y Kaleem: 112 runs

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Prediction Today

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Kaleem, M Kamran Atta, A Abid, H Khan, S Singh, F Ahmed, N Aziz, A Urrahim, S Ahmad, M Uzair Khan, Z Mukhtar

Captain: F Ahmad, Vice-Captain: N Aziz

ABD vs AJM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Kaleem, M Kamran Atta, A Abid, H Khan, S Singh, F Ahmed, N Aziz, S Ahmad, M Uzair Khan, Z Mukhtar, M Azhar

Captain: A Abid, Vice-Captain: S Ahmad

