ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 23, 2024

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) will lock horns against the MI Emirates (EMI) on January 23. This will be the sixth game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the game.

The Knight Riders got off to a wonderful start to their campaign. Bowling first, they did a fine job of restricting the Desert Vipers to 164-8. An outstanding knock of 95* from Andries Gous at the top of the order helped them chase down the total in 17.4 overs.

The Emirates, meanwhile, lost their opening game but bounced back to win their next. They posted 179 before Fazalhaq Farooqi’s four-fer helped them limit the Gulf Giants to 161-9.

Both sides are coming off a win, so it could be a cracking contest. On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ABD vs EMI clash.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Nicholas Pooran is back in form. After missing out in the first game, he got back among the runs in the second. He played a very good knock of 51 off 28against the Gulf Giants to help MI Emirates reach 179, which they defended successfully.

Pooran hit three boundaries and four maximums against the Giants. He could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 ABD vs EMI side.

#2 Sunil Narine (ABD) – 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine celebrating a wicket. (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Sunil Narine led the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders from the front in their win over the Desert Vipers. He bowled a brilliant spell and helped his side restrict the Vipers to 164-8, which they chased down comfortably.

Narine used all his experience and registered figures of 2-23, which included the scalps of Wanindu Hasaranga and Sherfane Rutherford. Considering the way he's bowling, he could fetch you valuable points in the upcoming clash.

#1 Andries Gous (ABD) – 6.5 credits

Andries Gous in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Andries Gous starred in Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ win in their opening game against the Vipers.

Chasing 165, Gous opened the batting for the Knight Riders and went berserk. He kept going strong from one end and played a match-winning knock. He hit five boundaries and seven biggies to remain unbeaten on 95 off 50 balls and take his side home in the 18th over.

He's in rich form with the bat and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

