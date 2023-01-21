ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the ILT20 2023 will see MI Emirates (EMI) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction.

MI Emirates are the team to beat with two wins in as many games to start their ILT20 campaign. While their bowling attack is arguably the best in the competition, the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Will Smeed have looked in good touch with the bat.

While MI Emirates eye a third win on the trot, they are up against a Knight Riders side who are yet to win a game at the time of writing. Although they will start as underdogs, the Knight Riders have a decent side boasting the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

All in all, another entertaining game is on the cards in ILT20 with some of the best T20 players set for action in Abu Dhabi.

ABD vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 11

MI Emirates and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns in the 11th match of the ILT20 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

ABD vs EMI pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 11

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a competitive one, with the average first-innings score reading 159 this season. Pacers have found some help with the ball, accounting for four wickets in the first six overs across both innings. The skewed dimensions of the ground should help the spinners, who should have a say in the outcome of the match as well. Both teams will prefer chasing, with the ball expected to skid on nicely onto the bat under lights.

Record in Abu Dhabi in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 135

ABD vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing 11

Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan.

MI Emirates injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Emirates.

MI Emirates probable playing 11

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan and Imran Tahir.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (2 matches, 88 runs, Average: 88.00)

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant for the Emirates with 88 runs in two matches. He is striking in excess of 140 and has looked in good touch. Given his explosive batting ability and experience, Pooran is a top pick for your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King (3 matches, 69 runs, Average: 23.00)

Brandon King is a talented batter who has shown glimpses of form so far. He has 69 runs in three matches at an average of 23. Like Pooran, King also has some experience playing in the UAE as part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, making him a top pick for your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Waseem Muhammad (2 matches, 111 runs, Average: 55.50)

Waseem Muhammad has been in top form for the MI Emirates, scoring 111 runs at an average of 55.50. He has looked to bat long and score at a good rate, holding him in good stead. With Muhammad looking in good touch and capable of chipping in with the ball as well, he could be a good addition to your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 18.75)

Sunil Narine has been decent with the ball for the Knight Riders with four wickets in three matches. He is averaging 18.75 and has an economy rate of less than seven. Given Narine's experience and ability to score quick runs down the order, he is a must-have in your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

ABD vs EMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Smeed

Will Smeed is a talented batter who has shown glimpses of his ability in ILT20. Smeed has a T20 strike rate of 146.66 with a ton in The Hundred last season. With Smeed due for a big score for MI Emirates, he is a top choice as captain of your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has just not hit his stride in this tournament with only 38 runs to his name in three matches. He has looked iffy with the ball as well, proving to be a touch expensive. But Russell is one of the best T20 players in the world and is capable of turning the tables with a fine performance, making him a top captaincy pick in your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Muhammad Waseem 111 runs in 2 matches Sunil Narine 4 wickets in 3 matches Andre Russell 38 runs in 3 matches Nicholas Pooran 88 runs in 2 matches Dwayne Bravo 5 wickets in 2 matches

ABD vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 11

Lahiru Kumara looked good against the Desert Vipers, picking up two wickets while conceding only 31 runs. He has been in decent form of late, impressing against India in the ODI series earlier in the month as well. If he is able to find his rhythm early on, Kumara should be a top pick for your ABD vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Ingram, Charith Asalanka, Will Smeed (vc), Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batters: Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Will Smeed, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lahiru Kumara, Fazalhaq Farooqi

