ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for International League T20, Match 26

The 26th match of the International League T20 will see the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) squaring off against MI Emirates (EMI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EMI vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have failed to perform to the best of their potential in the ongoing International League T20 as they have won none of their last eight matches. The MI Emirates, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will give it their all to win the match, but the MI Emirates have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EMI vs ABD Match Details

The 26th match of the International League T20 will be played on February 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EMI vs ABD, Match 26

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the MI Emirates and the Gulf Giants, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

EMI vs ABD Form Guide

EMI - Won 4 of their last 8 matches.

ABD - Won 0 of their last 8 matches.

EMI vs ABD Probable Playing XI

EMI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Jordan Thompson, Trent Boult, Basil Hameed, Imran Tahir, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ABD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Brandon King, Charith Asalanka, Sunil Narine ©, Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Matiullah Khan, and Lahiru Kumara.

EMI vs ABD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. J Clarke is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Fletcher

A Fletcher and W Muhammad are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D De Silva has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Russell

K Pollard and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. S Narine is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Hosein

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and F Farooqi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Kumara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EMI vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pollard

K Pollard is expected to bat in the top order and bowl a few overs if required, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has earned 510 points in the last seven matches.

A Russell

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters, you can make A Russell the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has earned 358 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for EMI vs ABD, Match 26

S Narine

K Pollard

D Bravo

A Russell

W Muhammad

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran

Batters: A Fletcher, W Muhammad, D De Silva

All-rounders: A Russell, D Bravo, S Narine, K Pollard

Bowlers: F Farooqi, A Hosein, L Kumara

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran, J Clarke

Batters: A Fletcher, W Muhammad, D De Silva

All-rounders: A Russell, D Bravo, S Narine

Bowlers: F Farooqi, I Tahir, L Kumara

Poll : 0 votes