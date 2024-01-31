ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – January 31, 2024

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) will square off against the Gulf Giants (GUL) in the 16th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this ABD vs GUL game on Wednesday (January 31).

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are coming off a heavy loss against the MI Emirates. The batters did a fine job of posting 188 on the board after electing to bat first. The bowlers struggled as the Emirates chased down the total in 19 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, won their last game against the Dubai Capitals. The bowlers bowled beautifully throughout the innings and restricted the Capitals to 132/7. In reply, the Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to get across the line with three wickets in hand.

On that note, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs GUL clash.

#3 James Vince (GUL) – 9 Credits

James Vince in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

James Vince played a handy knock for the Gulf Giants in their win over the Dubai Capitals. Chasing 133, Vince opened the batting and scored 28 off 19 balls. He hit two maximums and as many boundaries before falling in the eighth over. A quick start helped them chase down the total.

Vince has looked in very good touch in the ILT20 2024. He has scored 126 runs in four outings so far, averaging 31.50. You can rely on him as he is a consistent performer in white-ball cricket.

#2 Sunil Narine (ABD) – 8.5 Credits

Sunil Narine in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine leads the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 2024. Narine didn’t get a chance to bat against the MI Emirates. All their bowlers, including Narine, had an off-day. He went wicketless and conceded 31 runs in his four overs.

Despite that, Narine has bowled economically in the competition. He has conceded only 109 runs in 102 balls bowled so far and has picked up five wickets. He is a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs GUL clash.

#1 Andre Russell (ABD) – 9 Credits

Andre Russell in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Andre Russell was fantastic with the bat against the MI Emirates. Walking out to bat at five, he hit six maximums and scored 46* off just 17 balls to power his side to 188/5 at the end of their 20 overs.

Russell is striking the ball cleanly in the competition. He went wicketless against the Emirates but he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs GUL game as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

