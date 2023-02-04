ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 28

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will take on the Sharjah Warriors (ABD vs SJH) in the 28th match of the ILT20 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a disappointing season so far, losing eight consecutive games. They are languishing at the bottom of the standings with only pride to play for. The Knight Riders will hope for Paul Stirling, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine to step up and give them a win to cap off the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Warriors could still make it into the playoffs and hence are in a must-win situation here. They are fourth in the points table with seven points from eight games and a win in this game would boost their chances of entering the next stage of the competition.

ABD vs SJH Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 16

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will lock horns in the 28th match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, ILT20 2023, Match 28.

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.

ABD vs SJH pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 28

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced one. While the ball comes on to the bat well, the pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. The spinners could also have some purchase, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 167.

Average second innings score: 141.

ABD vs SJH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders heading into this match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Brandon King, Joe Clarke (wk), Co Esterhuizen, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Sabir Ali, Marchant de Lange, Matiullah Khan.

Sharjah Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sharjah Warriors ahead of this must-win encounter.

Sharjah Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly (c), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Paul Walter, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Today's ABD vs SJH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (161 runs in eight matches, Average: 23.00)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of his team's most attacking batters, accumulating 161 runs at an average of 23.00 in eight matches. The Afghan batter has also been excellent behind the stumps and is a must-have for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Kohler Cadmore (245 runs in eight matches; Average:40.83)

Tom Kohler Cadmore has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far. He has scored 245 runs at an average of 40.83, with a high score of 106. He is a must-have player for your ABD vs SJH Dream11 fantasy side.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (195 runs & five wickets in eight matches; Average: 24.38)

West Indies superstar Andre Russell is a fantastic all-rounder who needs no introduction. He has been consistent in this tournament and can be a great pick for your ABD vs SJH Dream11 fantasy team. Russell has amassed 195 runs and has also taken five wickets in eight games.

Top Bowler Pick

Naveen ul Haq (10 wickets in eight matches; Average: 23.30)

Naveen ul Haq has been decent with the ball in the ongoing tournament, making batters think twice with his fast bowling. He has picked up 10 wickets in eight games so far and will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Saturday.

ABD vs SJH match captain and vice-captain choices

Junaid Siddique

Junaid Siddique has impressed everyone with his right-arm fast bowling performances in the competition so far. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 20.33 in eight games.

Given his chances of bowling some of the crucial overs, he is a perfect captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team as he could end up with plenty of wickets.

Lahiru Kumara

Lahiru Kumara is an experienced bowler and has shown some potential with the bat as well. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 21.12 in five games. Given his ability to come up with key breakthroughs, he is an extremely viable choice for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team

Charith Asalanka

Marchant de Lange

Matiullah Khan

Paul Walter

Mohammad Nabi

ABD vs SJH match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 28

Making Mohammad Nabi the captain of your ABD vs SJH Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities. With the pitch favoring bowlers, Nabi could prove to be the X Factor for his team in this match.

Shoaib Malik, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, and Akeal Hosein are some of the best options for your fantasy team.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz.

Batters: Paul Stirling, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Joe Denly, Brandon King.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis.

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Naveen Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq.

ABD vs SJH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: R Gurbaz.

Batters: Paul Stirling, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Charith Asalanka, Brandon King.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, M Nabi.

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Akeal Hosein, Naveen ul Haq.

Poll : 0 votes